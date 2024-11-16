Photos: Max Von Essen Joins The New York Pops for Concert at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award nominee Max von Essen joined The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for an all-new program on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the performance. Check out photos below!

One Night Only: An Evening with Max von Essen features favorites from the American songbook and beyond, including highlights from his career on stage, such as “Some Enchanted Evening” from South Pacific, “Being Alive” from Company, An American In Paris medley, and more. Billy Stritch joins Max at the piano throughout the evening and as a guest vocalist.

Max currently stars as Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of Chicago and his additional Broadway credits include Henri Baurel in An American in Paris, in addition to Anastasia, Evita, the revivals of Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar, Dance of the Vampires, and the closing company of the original Les Misérables. Max has previously performed with The New York Pops in Find Your Dream: The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, the 2023 Birthday Gala honoring Barry Manilow, and headlining The New York Pops Underground Cabaret in 2021.

The New York Pops' 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes Merry and Bright featuring Jessica Vosk and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.; Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari; and 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy