Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Last night (September 16, 2025), Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer and television and film star Thomas Doherty had their celebratory opening night performance as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, with an afterparty at Sir Henry’s. See photos here!

Notable attendees included Shailene Woodley, Trixie Mattel, Brittany Broski, Conrad Ricamora, Tommy Bracco, Elizabeth Lail, Nicole Brydon Bloom, and Evan Mock.

Both Brewer and Doherty are making their New York Stage debuts in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning production, now in its sixth smash year at the Westside Theatre!

Currently joining them in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, and Chani Maisonet.



Photo credit: credit Natalie Powers



Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty



Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty



The cast



Shailene Woodley



Trixie Mattel and Brittany Broski



Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Jensen



Tommy Bracco



Savannah Lee Birdsong, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Christine Wanda



Major Attaway and Thomas Doherty



Madeline Brewer, Elizabeth Gillies, and Major Attaway



Christine Wanda



Savannah Lee Birdsong



Morgan Ashley Bryant



Savannah Lee Birdsong, Elizabeth Gillies, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Christine Wanda, and Aveena Sawyer



Jeremy Kushnier and Robin Abramson



Madeline Brewer



Little Shop of Horrors