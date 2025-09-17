 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Notable attendees included Shailene Woodley, Trixie Mattel, Brittany Broski, and more.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night (September 16, 2025), Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer and television and film star Thomas Doherty had their celebratory opening night performance as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, with an afterparty at Sir Henry’s. See photos here!

Notable attendees included Shailene Woodley, Trixie Mattel, Brittany Broski, Conrad Ricamora, Tommy Bracco, Elizabeth Lail, Nicole Brydon Bloom, and Evan Mock.

Both Brewer and Doherty are making their New York Stage debuts in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning production, now in its sixth smash year at the Westside Theatre!

Currently joining them in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, and Chani Maisonet.
 

Photo credit: credit Natalie Powers

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
The cast

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Shailene Woodley

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Trixie Mattel and Brittany Broski

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Jensen

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Tommy Bracco

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Savannah Lee Birdsong, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Christine Wanda

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Major Attaway and Thomas Doherty

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Madeline Brewer, Elizabeth Gillies, and Major Attaway

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Christine Wanda

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Savannah Lee Birdsong

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Morgan Ashley Bryant

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Savannah Lee Birdsong, Elizabeth Gillies, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Christine Wanda, and Aveena Sawyer

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Jeremy Kushnier and Robin Abramson

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Madeline Brewer

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Little Shop of Horrors


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Chicago
62 ratings

Chicago
Wicked
135 ratings

Wicked
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
69 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Lion King
75 ratings

The Lion King

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos