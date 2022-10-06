Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Cast Hits the Red Carpet at the BFI London Film Festival Premiere

Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

Yesterday, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical film received it's global premiere at the London Film Festival, at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

In attendance were writer Tim Minchin, director Matthew Warchus, original Matilda the Musical star Lauren Ward, and the cast of the new film, including Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee, and more.

Before the film comes to theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25, read what critics thought of the highly-anticipated movie musical here.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.