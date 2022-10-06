Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matilda Movie
Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Cast Hits the Red Carpet at the BFI London Film Festival Premiere

Matilda the Musical will begin streaming on Netflix December 25.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Yesterday, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical film received it's global premiere at the London Film Festival, at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

In attendance were writer Tim Minchin, director Matthew Warchus, original Matilda the Musical star Lauren Ward, and the cast of the new film, including Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee, and more.

Before the film comes to theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25, read what critics thought of the highly-anticipated movie musical here.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Tim Minchin
Tim Minchin

Matthew Warchus and Lauren Ward
Matthew Warchus and Lauren Ward

Tim Minchin
Tim Minchin

Stevie Ruffs
Stevie Ruffs

Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham and guests
Stephen Graham and guests

Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham

Sindhu Vee
Sindhu Vee

Sindhu Vee
Sindhu Vee

Rishi Sunak and daughter Anoushka Sunak
Rishi Sunak and daughter Anoushka Sunak

TriStar Pictures President Nicole Brown
TriStar Pictures President Nicole Brown

Nana Mensah
Nana Mensah

Mohammed Al Turki
Mohammed Al Turki

Mika Simmons
Mika Simmons

Laura Bailey
Laura Bailey

Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch

Greg Wise
Greg Wise

Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson

Dennis Kelly and Nicole Brown
Dennis Kelly and Nicole Brown

Darcy Pentland and Louise Pentland
Darcy Pentland and Louise Pentland

Alisha Weir
Alisha Weir

Alisha Weir
Alisha Weir

Alisha Weir
Alisha Weir

Andrei Shen, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Ashton Robertson, Alisha Weir, Winter Jarrett-Glasspool, Meesha Garbett and Rei Yamauchi Fulker
Andrei Shen, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Ashton Robertson, Alisha Weir, Winter Jarrett-Glasspool, Meesha Garbett and Rei Yamauchi Fulker

Andrei Shen, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Ashton Robertson, Alisha Weir, Winter Jarrett-Glasspool, Meesha Garbett and Rei Yamauchi Fulker
Andrei Shen, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Ashton Robertson, Alisha Weir, Winter Jarrett-Glasspool, Meesha Garbett and Rei Yamauchi Fulker

Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin

Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin

Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin

Alisha Weir and Stephen Graham
Alisha Weir and Stephen Graham

Photos Courtesy of Dan Marcus/Netflix



