Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits FAT HAM on Broadway

Fat Ham will officially open on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda visited the cast after attending a performance of Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali on Broadway!

Check out photos below!

The cast includes Nikki Crawford* as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland* as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell* as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith* as "Larry," Marcel Spears* as "Juicy," Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby," RJ Foster (u/s Rev/Pap), Marquis D. Gibson* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), Alexandria Lewis* (u/s Opal), Matthew Elijah Webb* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), and Rema Webb (u/s Tedra/Rabby).

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds & Super Awesome Friends

James Ijames and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cast of Fat Ham




