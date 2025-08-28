Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jasmine Cephas Jones, & More Attend US Open Day 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Day 4 of the U.S. Open Championship took place on Wednesday, August 27, with several Broadway stars in attendance. Original Hamilton cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jasmine Cephas Jones reunited on the blue carpet, sharing a hug before heading into Arthur Ashe Stadium. Take a look at photos of the pair below!

Theater talent also included James Corden, who is appearing in the new revival of Art that begins previews today, August 28, and Michael Cyril Creighton, who stars as Howard Morris in Hulu's Only Murder in the Building.

7-time Grammy Award Winner and Shaw University Alumna Gladys Knight participated in the ceremonial coin toss in Arthur Ashe Stadium in celebration of HBCU Live. Other guests in attendance included Awkwafina, Reggie Bush, Tinx, Matt Rogers, Chris Meloni, Blaise Ffrench, and Bobby Portis, among others.

The US Open, a three-week celebration of tennis, kicked off with US Open Fan Week on Monday, Aug. 18 and ran through Sunday, Aug. 23, during which the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are free and open to the public. Fan Week includes the US Open Qualifying Tournament and numerous other events and activities. The Main Draw began on Sunday, Aug. 24, and will conclude with the Women's Singles Final on Saturday, Sept. 6, and the Men's Singles Final on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Photo credit: Michael Mooney/USTA