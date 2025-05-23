 tracking pixel
Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit

Take a look at photos from the event below.

By: May. 23, 2025
The second day of The Asian American Foundation’s (TAAF) annual Heritage Month Summit continued to bring together Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) trailblazers, leaders, and advocates, for a full day of dynamic programming in celebration of the organization’s fourth anniversary and AAPI Heritage Month.

Firesides and panels featured Lea Salonga, Darren Criss, David Henry Hwang, Francis Jue, Shoba Narayan, Diane Paulus, Shoba Narayan and more. The Summit closed with a surprise performance of “A Whole New World” by Criss and Narayan. Take a look at photos from the day below. 

TAAF serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community by promoting safety, fostering belonging, and advancing prosperity. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, TAAF invests in initiatives to combat anti-Asian hate, integrate AANHPI studies into school curricula, elevate authentic AANHPI storytelling, and expand resources and representation for our communities. Through high-impact initiatives, events, and investments in national and local nonprofits, TAAF aims to create a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States.

Photo Credit: JP Yim/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Shar Tui'asoa, Aisea Laungaue, Dr. Mālia Ka'aihu, Rocket Ahuna, and Kristian Fanene Schmidt

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
David Henry Hwang

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Lea Salonga, Diane Paulus, and Shoba Narayan

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Shoba Narayan, Shanelle Kaul, Diane Paulus, Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, and Franics Jue

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Lea Salonga and Franics Jue

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Darren Criss, Lea Salonga, Diane Paulus, Shoba Narayan, Francis Jue, David Henry Hwang, and Shanelle Kaul

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Anjula Acharia and Stephanie Mehta

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Pablo Torre, Joe Tsai, Samantha Tan, and Vivek Ranadivé

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Vivek Ranadivé

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Pablo Torre and Joe Tsai

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Samantha Tan

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Tati Gabrielle

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
Jerry Yang, Jonathan Dacula, Tati Gabrielle, Dr. Jenny T. Wang, Dr. April Lee, Anusha Nadkarni, and Kevin Ha

Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit Image
