Photos: Lea Salonga, David Henry Hwang, & More Attend TAAF Heritage Month Summit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The second day of The Asian American Foundation’s (TAAF) annual Heritage Month Summit continued to bring together Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) trailblazers, leaders, and advocates, for a full day of dynamic programming in celebration of the organization’s fourth anniversary and AAPI Heritage Month.

Firesides and panels featured Lea Salonga, Darren Criss, David Henry Hwang, Francis Jue, Shoba Narayan, Diane Paulus, Shoba Narayan and more. The Summit closed with a surprise performance of “A Whole New World” by Criss and Narayan. Take a look at photos from the day below.

TAAF serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community by promoting safety, fostering belonging, and advancing prosperity. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, TAAF invests in initiatives to combat anti-Asian hate, integrate AANHPI studies into school curricula, elevate authentic AANHPI storytelling, and expand resources and representation for our communities. Through high-impact initiatives, events, and investments in national and local nonprofits, TAAF aims to create a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States.

Photo Credit: JP Yim/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)