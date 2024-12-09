News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Laura Benanti Honored At 2024 BROADWAY DREAMS Gala

The evening also featured the presentation of the 2024 Founder’s Award to Christine Duffy, the highly esteemed President of Carnival Cruise Line.

By: Dec. 09, 2024
Broadway Dreams hosted its annual gala this weekend at The Plaza New York (768 5th Avenue). Jerry Mitchell, Jerry Zaks, and more turned out for the big night! See photos from the event!

The evening honored Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti and featured the presentation of the 2024 Founder’s Award to Christine Duffy, the highly esteemed President of Carnival Cruise Line.

Co-directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Newell and Emmy Award-nominated director and choreographer Spencer Liff, the Broadway Dreams Gala featured musical performances by an all-star cast of Broadway’s best together with an ensemble of the organization’s current students and alumni. The evening raised critical funds for Broadway Dreams’ global work in supporting performing arts education, career development, and mentorship.  

Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams offers mentorship-driven performing arts training programs throughout the year. It draws on a wide network of teaching artists from the Broadway community and inspires students to awaken their highest potential. Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than eight countries, including a record 3,200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to date awarded more than $1.8M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018. 

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

The Plaza Hotel

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Nicholas Rodriguez, Matt Lenz

Lynn Ahrens, Sarah Harmann, Stephen Flaherty

Tom and Vickie Gabbard and Elizabeth and JC Faulkner

Erik Bottcher and Michael Hormel

Julie Boardman

John BattaGliesi

Gus Shonfeld, Jeremy Shonfeld, and Sarah-Jane Casey

Broadway Dreams Board of Directors

Laura Benanti

Samantha Gorjanc, Meghan Picerno, and Dee Pace sing for Laura Benanti

Jaymes Vaughn, Christine Duffy, and Jonathan Bennett

Christopher J. Hanke

29. Freestyle Love Supreme David BS Bradshaw, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Sense,

J. Harrison Ghee, Alex Newell

Cait Martin

Broadway Dreams Students

Laura Benanti, Jerry Mitchell, Linda Benanti

Patrick Brown, Laura Benanti, Linda Benanti, Sal Benanti

Laura Benanti, Jerry Zaks

The Carnival Cruise Line Team

Annette Tanner, Board Chair Elizabeth Faulkner with Honoree Christine Duffy and Chris Nelson

Annette Tanner, Laura Benanti and Ryan Ratelle

Alex Newell

J. Harrison Ghee

Spencer Liff

Spencer Liff, Annette Tanner

Spencer Liff, Alex Newell

Gala Chairs Adam Sansiveri and Ryan Stana

Meghan Picerno

Jaymes Vaughn and Jonathan Bennett

Jerry Mitchell and Rickey Shroeder

Jill Rose and Jerry Zaks




