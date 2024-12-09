Photos: Laura Benanti Honored At 2024 BROADWAY DREAMS Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Dreams hosted its annual gala this weekend at The Plaza New York (768 5th Avenue). Jerry Mitchell, Jerry Zaks, and more turned out for the big night! See photos from the event!

The evening honored Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti and featured the presentation of the 2024 Founder’s Award to Christine Duffy, the highly esteemed President of Carnival Cruise Line.

Co-directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Newell and Emmy Award-nominated director and choreographer Spencer Liff, the Broadway Dreams Gala featured musical performances by an all-star cast of Broadway’s best together with an ensemble of the organization’s current students and alumni. The evening raised critical funds for Broadway Dreams’ global work in supporting performing arts education, career development, and mentorship.

Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams offers mentorship-driven performing arts training programs throughout the year. It draws on a wide network of teaching artists from the Broadway community and inspires students to awaken their highest potential. Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than eight countries, including a record 3,200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to date awarded more than $1.8M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe