'Elvis Duran and the Morning Show' Radio Hosts Will Make a Guest Appearance in ALADDIN on Broadway

Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi, co-hosts of iHeartMedia’s popular “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show,” will make special guest appearances in Aladdin on Broadway. The two morning show personalities will join the cast of the hit musical for one night only at the 7:00p.m. EST performance on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The radio station is holding a contest for listeners to enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets! If you'd like to see Monaro and Gandhi make their Broadway debut, click here.

Or you can purchase tickets by visiting Aladdinthemusical.com.

About Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening this fall.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of , and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The Production Team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. serves as executive producer.

About Danielle Monaro

For almost 30 years, Danielle Monaro has sat alongside Elvis Duran as co-host on the top-rated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, which broadcasts weekday from 6 to 10 a.m. ET from iHeartMedia’s WHTZ, New York’s Z100, and is nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks. Armed with a notorious laugh, quick wit and outspoken “Bronx Girl” personality, Monaro has helped propel the show to become the #1 Top 40 radio program in America, reaching millions of listeners nationwide. She does her “Danielle Report” everyday where she gives listeners the latest celebrity gossip. She also provides listeners with pop culture news; interviews celebrity guests and lends her voice to the hilarious prank “Phone Taps.” For her work on the show, Monaro has been honored with two Gracie Awards by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation in the national radio co-host category. She produced and created “Laughter Heals: One Night Only” a comedy event benefitting the Happy Jack Foundation, “Danielle’s HallowScream” with Blood Manor, a yearly haunted house event that benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Danielle also works with “Hearts of Joy” and several other Down Syndrome charities. Originally from the Bronx, NY, Monaro now resides in Bergen County, NJ, where she was honored as the county’s first ambassador. She is happily married to a British husband and is the proud mother of two teenage boys. Fans can follow Monaro on X and Instagram.

About Medha Gandhi

Medha Gandhi is a co-host on the top-rated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. Known for connecting listeners to the latest world news in her “3 Things You Need to Know” segment, Gandhi is also the content producer for the show, driving topical discussions, creating daily on-air games and co-hosting The 15 Minute Morning Show podcast – an extension of the popular morning show where the cast discusses the topics that didn’t make it on air that day. She also hosts the Sauce on the Side podcast, where she discusses life, science, entertainment, and everything in between. For her work on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Gandhi has repeatedly made the list of “Top Ten Most Influential Radio Hosts” via The Talent Report. She was also recognized with a 2022 and 2024 Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation in the “National Radio Co-Host” category. The great-great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi is also an accomplished comedy writer, parody song producer and voice talent. She recently launched ZoGa, a creative art business that allows her to pursue her passion for painting, while giving back to some of her favorite non-profits, including the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and The Whale Sanctuary Project. Fans can follow Gandhi on X and Instagram.