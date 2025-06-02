Photos: Jackie Burns and More in 'Country' CATS at Casa Mañana

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The finale of Casa Mañana’s 2024-25 Broadway Season puts a Texas twist on a Broadway classic. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS is one of the most distinctive and longest-running Broadway musicals of all time. This summer, Casa Mañana’s production sets the show not in the classic junkyard, but the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards. Join in through June 8 to see the story of the Jellicle Cats get a Fort Worth makeover.

CATS, directed and choreographed by Parker Esse, features sets, costumes, and choreography that tip their hat to Cowtown. Tickets are on sale now.

CATS stars Broadway veteran Jackie Burns as Grizabella. Broadway’s longest running Elphaba in Wicked, Burns most recently originated the role of Tess in the world premiere new musical Burlesque in the UK as well as the lead role of Jenny in the new musical

Hard Road To Heaven.

Principle cast includes Korie Lee Blossey as Old Deuteronomy, Clifton Samuels as Rum Tum Tugger, Raphe Gilliam as Munkustrap, and Michael Brian Dunn as Bustopher Jones.





The cast of Cats at Casa Mañana

