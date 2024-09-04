Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 750 Performances On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, musical comedy & Juliet celebrated 750 performances on Broadway, joining the ranks of currently running Broadway hits like Moulin Rouge, SIX, and MJ. Following the performance, the company joined onstage in celebration, accompanied by & Juliet pink balloons and a custom cake after the show.

To commemorate the occasion, company members also visited the New York Stock Exchange, ringing the historic Opening Bell last Friday.

Additionally, a new block of tickets has been released for the Broadway production, now on-sale through March 8, 2025. Beginning on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Broadway production of & Juliet will now offer Sunday evening performances at 6:30pm. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 1pm and 6:30pm.

This month, the first North American tour of & Juliet will kick off its route with performances at The Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland (September 22 - 28), followed by stops in more than 30 US cities. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production (October 2024). By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.