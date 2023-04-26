Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical CinemaCon Presentation
The movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple will debut in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.
Oprah Winfrey presented a first look at the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple at CinemaCon yesterday.
Winfrey was joined by director Blitz Bazawule and stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. The highly-anticipated film will debut in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.
A sizzle reel of first look footage from the film was then displayed to a rousing ovation from the audience, specifically for Henson's portrayal of Shug Avery. The footage has not yet been shared online. Check out more information about the CinemaCon presentation here.
Barrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Brooks will reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Henson is slated to play Shug Avery.
The star-studded film also includes Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister. Bailey and Ciara will share the role of Celie's beloved sister, Nettie, with Bailey playing the younger version of the character and Ciara playing the older version.
Oscar-nominee Aunjanue Ellis will play Celie and Nettie's mother, Elizabeth Marvel plays Miss Millie, GRAMMY-winner Jon Batiste will play a piano man and the husband of Shug Avery.
The cast is rounded out by Louis Gossett, Jr. will play the role of Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann will play First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill will play the role of Buster.
Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.
Check out photos from the film presentation here:
Blitz Bazawule
Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Oprah Winfrey
Blitz Bazawule, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Oprah Winfrey
Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks
PHOTOS BY ERIC CHARBONNEAU