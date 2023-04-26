Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical CinemaCon Presentation

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Oprah Winfrey presented a first look at the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple at CinemaCon yesterday.

Winfrey was joined by director Blitz Bazawule and stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. The highly-anticipated film will debut in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

A sizzle reel of first look footage from the film was then displayed to a rousing ovation from the audience, specifically for Henson's portrayal of Shug Avery. The footage has not yet been shared online. Check out more information about the CinemaCon presentation here.