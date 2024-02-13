Exclusive: Danielle Brooks Looks Back on Her Stage Debut at Six-Years-Old on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Oscar and Tony-nominated actress Danielle Brooks is finding her roots tonight on PBS.

The Color Purple star is sitting down with Henry Louis Gates Jr. for a new episode of Finding Your Roots tonight at 8/7c, alongside Dionne Warwick.

Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below, where Brooks discusses catching the acting bug while acting in plays at her church.

"My first play was at church. I did a Nativity play when I was six-years-old," she shared. "I guess I did a great job. Everybody told my mom and dad and was just like, 'Your daughter! She's good!' so from then on ... I was hooked."

The show explores the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS Season Ten also includes the first-ever non-celebrity participants and 18 new celebrity guests: Valerie Bertinelli, LeVar Burton, Ciara, Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham, Brendan Fraser, Sammy Hagar, Sunny Hostin, Tracy Morgan, Alanis Morissette, Ed O’Neill, Bob Odenkirk, Anthony Ramos, Iliza Shlesinger, Wes Studi, and Jesse Williams.

Brooks is nominated for an Oscar for brining her Tony-nominated Broadway role of Sofia to the big screen in The Color Purple movie musical. First seen on screen in Orange Is the New Black, she also appeared on Broadway in The Piano Lesson.

Watch the exclusive clip here:



