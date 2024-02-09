THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere Date

The film will begin streaming on February 16.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 2 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 4 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere Date

Warner Bros. Pictures’ THE COLOR PURPLE will make its streaming debut on Max next Friday, February 16.

Audiences can currently purchase and rent the film on digital platforms, such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. It will be available on 4K UHD, DVD and Blu-ray on March 12.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film THE COLOR PURPLE, which has received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including an Academy Award nomination, two SAG Award nominations, 17 NAACP Image Awards nominations and more, as well as winning four African-American Film Critics Association Awards and nine Black Reel Awards.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film is a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience, adapted from the beloved novel and the Broadway musical.

Torn apart from her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey) and her children, Celie (Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut, reprising her 2005 role from Broadway) faces many hardships in her life, including an abusive husband simply called Mister (Colman Domingo).

With the support of sultry singer Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson) and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia (Danielle Brooks, Tony Award-nominated for the role on Broadway), Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood.

THE COLOR PURPLE is directed by Blitz Bazawule from a screenplay by acclaimed playwright and WGA Award winner Marcus Gardley (“The Maid”). Bazawule is a Ghanaian multimedia artist who was a co-director on Beyonce’s Black is King and made his feature debut with the critically acclaimed Afrofuturistic “The Burial of Kojo.”

The film stars a SAG Award-nominated cast, including Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), current Oscar, SAG and BAFTA Award nominee, Golden Globe nominee, and former Tony Award nominee for the role, Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”), Tony Award nominee and Emmy winner Colman Domingo (“Rustin,” “Euphoria,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins (“Six Degrees of Separation,” “In the Heights”), Oscar and GRAMMY-winning artist H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), GRAMMY nominee Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “Ray”), and GRAMMY-winning artist Fantasia Barrino, nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for her performance as Celie, in her major motion picture debut.

Also starring are the legendary Louis Gossett, Jr. (“Roots,” “An Officer and a Gentleman”), Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in her feature film debut, singer/songwriter Ciara and Oscar winner Jon Batiste (“Soul”), among others. Gardley’s script is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, who also served as executive music producer along with Nick Baxter and Bazawule.



RELATED STORIES

1
THE COLOR PURPLE Tops NAACP Image Award Nominations Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Tops NAACP Image Award Nominations

The NAACP Image Award Nominations have been announced, with The Color Purple leading with a total of 16 nominations, with nods for Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!

2
Video: Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Photo
Video: Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

The first 10 minutes of The Color Purple have been released, featuring Whoopi Goldberg's cameo and the opening number, 'Mysterious Ways.' The video also features Tamela Mann, Halle Bailey, David Alan Grier, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Deon Cole. It opens with Bailey and Mpasi singing 'Huckleberry Pie' as Celie and Nettie.

3
How to Watch THE COLOR PURPLE at Home With Hours of Bonus Footage Photo
How to Watch THE COLOR PURPLE at Home With Hours of Bonus Footage

The digital and physical releases will include hours of bonus features, including a behind the scenes look at turning Alice Walker's novel into a musical. The dozens of features will also have three featurettes with director Blitz Bazawule, producer Orpah Winfrey, the filmmakers and the star-studded cast. Find out how you can watch at home!

4
Video: Watch Fantasias Superpower (I) Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Photo
Video: Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE

Superpower (I) features a tour de force performance by Fantasia, the film's central star. Written and produced by lauded hitmaker The-Dream (Rhianna, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey), the song unites all the emotion of the film into a powerful crescendo and has been shortlisted for Oscar consideration. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

WICKED Prequel Book by Gregory Maguire Set For October Release; Pre-Order 'Elphie: A Wicked Childhood' NowWICKED Prequel Book by Gregory Maguire Set For October Release; Pre-Order 'Elphie: A Wicked Childhood' Now
Linda Lavin, Matt Rogers & More Join Netflix's NO GOOD DEED SeriesLinda Lavin, Matt Rogers & More Join Netflix's NO GOOD DEED Series
Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca, & Gaia Wise Join Emma Thompson-Led THE FISHERWOMANJudy Greer, Marc Menchaca, & Gaia Wise Join Emma Thompson-Led THE FISHERWOMAN
Lady Gaga Confirms New Album Is ComingLady Gaga Confirms New Album Is Coming

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
CHICAGO
THE NOTEBOOK
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
DOUBT
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You