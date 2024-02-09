THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere Date

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures’ THE COLOR PURPLE will make its streaming debut on Max next Friday, February 16.

Audiences can currently purchase and rent the film on digital platforms, such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. It will be available on 4K UHD, DVD and Blu-ray on March 12.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film THE COLOR PURPLE, which has received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including an Academy Award nomination, two SAG Award nominations, 17 NAACP Image Awards nominations and more, as well as winning four African-American Film Critics Association Awards and nine Black Reel Awards.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film is a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience, adapted from the beloved novel and the Broadway musical.

Torn apart from her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey) and her children, Celie (Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut, reprising her 2005 role from Broadway) faces many hardships in her life, including an abusive husband simply called Mister (Colman Domingo).

With the support of sultry singer Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson) and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia (Danielle Brooks, Tony Award-nominated for the role on Broadway), Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood.

THE COLOR PURPLE is directed by Blitz Bazawule from a screenplay by acclaimed playwright and WGA Award winner Marcus Gardley (“The Maid”). Bazawule is a Ghanaian multimedia artist who was a co-director on Beyonce’s Black is King and made his feature debut with the critically acclaimed Afrofuturistic “The Burial of Kojo.”

The film stars a SAG Award-nominated cast, including Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), current Oscar, SAG and BAFTA Award nominee, Golden Globe nominee, and former Tony Award nominee for the role, Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”), Tony Award nominee and Emmy winner Colman Domingo (“Rustin,” “Euphoria,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins (“Six Degrees of Separation,” “In the Heights”), Oscar and GRAMMY-winning artist H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), GRAMMY nominee Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “Ray”), and GRAMMY-winning artist Fantasia Barrino, nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for her performance as Celie, in her major motion picture debut.

Also starring are the legendary Louis Gossett, Jr. (“Roots,” “An Officer and a Gentleman”), Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in her feature film debut, singer/songwriter Ciara and Oscar winner Jon Batiste (“Soul”), among others. Gardley’s script is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, who also served as executive music producer along with Nick Baxter and Bazawule.