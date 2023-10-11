Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London

The musical  opens at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

The world premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL opens at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL stars Peter Caulfield as Vida Boheme, Gregory Haney as Noxeema Jackson and Pablo Gómez Jones as Chi-Chi Rodríguez, with Carolyn Maitland Duncan Burt, Alexander Kranz, Arthur Boan, Ayesha Maynard, Emily Ooi, Jermaine Woods, Lee Harris, Natalie Day, Scott Hunter, Susie Fenwick, Samantha Bingley, Theo Maddix, Jamil Abbasi and Megan Davies-Truin.

TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL is based on the 1995 cult-classic film, To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, written by multiple Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane and featuring an all-star cast including Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing, Robin Williams and RuPaul. 

The new musical has a book and direction by original film screenplay writer Douglas Carter Beane, with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Carolyn Maitland and Peter Caulfield

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Duncan Burt

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Gregory Haney and Susie Fenwick

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Lee Harris

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Alexander Kranz and Pablo Gomez Jones

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Ayesha Maynard, Scott Hunter, Jermaine Woods, Arthur Boan, SAMANTHA BINGLEY, Natalie Day

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Pablo Gomez Jones, Peter Caulfield

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Pablo Gomez Jones, Gregory Haney, Peter Caulfield, Douglas Carter Beane

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Peter Caulfield, Emily Ooi, Gregory Haney, Pablo Gomez Jones

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL in London
Theo Maddix, Natalie Day




RELATED STORIES

1
Raleigh Music Publishing Acquires The Song Catalog Of Alan Jay Lerner Photo
Raleigh Music Publishing Acquires The Song Catalog Of Alan Jay Lerner

Raleigh Music Publishing has acquired for the United States the catalog of the legendary Alan Jay Lerner, comprising some of the most influential and timeless compositions from the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood.

2
Photos: Inside Opening Night of EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Off-Broadway

EXORCISTIC presented by HRS Productions and Orgasmico Theatre, premiered on October 8th and officially opened on October 10. The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles.  Check out photos from opening night here!

3
Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadways SPAMALOT Photo
Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadway's SPAMALOT

Performances for the Broadway revival of SPAMALOT begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!

4
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today Photo
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today

Broadway Bridges kicks off today! The fall 2023 program includes 20 participating shows. Check out the press release for more details.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off TodayBROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today
Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony HallPhotos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You