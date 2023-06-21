Photos: Inside Opening Night of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Off-Broadway

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground plays a limited engagement through July 30, Off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clements.

Last night was the opening night of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND starring Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as President Dwight D. Eisenhower.  Check out photos from the big night below!

In addition to Rubinstein, photos feature playwright Richard Hellesen, director Peter Ellenstein, and opening night attendee Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of the 34th president.

Adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Dwight D. Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm. It is 1962 and The New York Times Magazine has published its first list ranking the American Presidents in order of greatness. Pondering his placement on the list, Eisenhower looks back on his life - his Kansas upbringing, his decorated Army career, his victories in World War II, and his two terms as President – contemplating the qualities and adversities that make an American President great.

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground plays a limited engagement through July 30, Off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street, NYC).  Beginning June 23, performances are Monday, Thursday and Friday at 7PM, Saturday at 8PM with matinees Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM. 

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland



