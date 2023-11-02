Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Guests included board members Rhett Brandon, Shari and Adam Brooks, Roni Jacobson, Debi Korzenik, Monica Rich Kosann, and more!

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 2 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Concerts in Motion gathered music enthusiasts and friends at the Upper West Side duplex of Navah Perlman (board member) and Robert Frost for an intimate performance. 

 Check out photos from the event below!

"I am an opera singer. To prepare, I like to rehearse in front of a live audience so I thought that nursing homes and veterans’ hospitals would be an ideal setting, especially as so many older adults cannot attend live concerts. They're alone and isolated", shared Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Carnahan. "14 years ago, I started Concerts in Motion because I experienced an incredible sense of joy while singing and engaging these individuals. They appreciated the quality of performance and the kind gesture. They really enjoyed talking about memories that the music evoked. We strive to alleviate social isolation for young and old. It's an epidemic now and our way of addressing this public health crisis is by creating community and connection through music."

Pianist Alex Shapiro and Cellist Aviva Frost (daughter of Navah and Robert) played variations by Frédéric Chopin and Reena Esmail.

Guests included board members Rhett Brandon, Shari and Adam Brooks, Roni Jacobson, Debi Korzenik, Monica Rich Kosann, as well as Nora Coblence, Irene Rosner David, Mark Fichandler, Ronnie Fisher, Marilyn and Shelly Fireman, Margaret and Ben Grossman, Sylvia Hemmingway, Alice Lutz, Tara Milne, Caryn Resnick, Kathy Roeder, Jonathan Rondinelli, Lesley Schulhoff, Eileen Solomon, Sara Tayeb-Khalifa, Patricia Underwood and John Moynihan, Nassrin Iromloo Zahedi, and Maggie Zhang with son Tom Liu.


CiM is a non-profit that brings the healing force of music to New York’s isolated, homebound residents through personalized live concerts. For more information visit www.concertsinmotion.org.

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Guests attend.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Rhett Brandon, guest, Henrietta Pertuz and Ken Gorfinkle attend.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Stephanie Labeilli and Nora Coblemce attend.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Shelly Frieman, Marilyn Fireman, Ben Grossmana and Margaret Grossman attend.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Aviva Frost performs.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Aviva Frost performs.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Alex Shapiro performs.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Alex Shapiro performs.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Alex Shapiro performs.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon
Zachary Weese, Navah Perlman, Alex Shapiro and Jonathan Rondinelli attend.

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon

Photos: Inside Concerts in Motion's Private Salon



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now Photo
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale to catch Academy Award®, Tony Award®, and two-time Olivier Award winner Eddie Redmayne as ‘The Emcee’ and Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles,’ in the visionary new production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. Plus, check out all new photos of the two stars!

2
Museum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 Ticket Photo
Museum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 Tickets

The Museum of Broadway is celebrating its one-year anniversary on November 15th. $1 tickets for admission on the museum's birthday are available now. Stay tuned for special event news and happenings.

3
Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Stage Manager, and More Photo
Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Stage Manager, and More

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/2/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.

4
Photos: New York City Center Opens PAL JOEY With Benefit Performance Photo
Photos: New York City Center Opens PAL JOEY With Benefit Performance

New York City Center's Pal Joey opened with a benefit performance last night, November 1, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City CenterVideo: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City Center
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale NowUnder the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now
Photos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City CenterPhotos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City Center
I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on BroadwayI NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway

Videos

Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You