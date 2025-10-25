Photos: I'm That Witch In Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GPC Entertainment's production of I'm That Witch is running at Chelsea Table + Stage for two nights only, on October 25 and October 26 at 7 p.m.

Enter, if you dare, the velvet-draped tent of I’m That Witch — a darkly decadent new musical from GPC Entertainment. Inside this enchanted circus, a coven of witches is trapped under the twisted reign of the White Rabbit, a ringmaster with a chilling grip on power. But when a strange new witch arrives — and falls under his dangerous spell — she just might be the missing piece that can shatter his illusion.

Guided by a sly, shapeshifting black cat — a charming narrator who prowls between worlds — our witches discover the truth: what makes them different is exactly what makes them powerful. With original music by Sturkey & Studabaker that slinks from haunting lullabies to explosive anthems, this immersive spectacle conjures live vocals, jaw-dropping dance, circus acts, comedy, and real magic into one unforgettable night.

The show stars Gregory Levine, Melissa Buriak, Willow Johnson, Jackson Sturkey, Kay Radomski, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, Victoria Manoli, and Zoe Oliveras

Rehearsal photos can be found below:



Nikki Sember

Willow Johnson

Kiley Etling

The company

The company

The company

Willow Johnson and Rachel Caron

The company

Willow Johnson

Jackson Sturkey

Willow Johnson and Rachel Caron