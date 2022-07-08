Photos: Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph and More Visit POTUS on Broadway
BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the guests with the POTUS cast.
Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph, and more special guests visited POTUS on Broadway last night, July 7.
Check out a video of Clinton arriving and receiving a standing ovation here.
One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.
Directed by five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman, POTUS is an uproarious Broadway debut by playwright Selina Fillinger. Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams star in this riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Julianne Hough, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Hillary Clinton, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Vanessa Williams and Suzy Nakamura
Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Hillary Clinton, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura
Anita Abdinezhad, Lisa Helmi-Johanson, Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Hillary Clinton, Julie White, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Rachel Dratch, Gisela Chípe and Jennifer Fouché
Hillary Clinton chats with the cast
Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Hillary Clinton, Rachel Dratch and Vanessa Williams
Julianne Hough, Hillary Clinton, Julie White and Suzy Nakamura
Hillary Clinton poses with the cast, crew and company
Lisa Helmi-Johanson, Maya Rudolph, Anita Abdinezhad, Lilli Cooper, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Gisela Chipe, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Fouché
Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch
Patricia Field and Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams, Julie White, Patricia Field, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura
Lea DeLaria and Patricia Field
Suzy Nakamura and Patricia Field
Patricia Field and Julianne Hough
