POTUS
Photos: Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph and More Visit POTUS on Broadway

Jul. 8, 2022  

Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph, and more special guests visited POTUS on Broadway last night, July 7.

Check out a video of Clinton arriving and receiving a standing ovation here.

BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the guests with the POTUS cast. Check out the photos below!

One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.

Directed by five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman, POTUS is an uproarious Broadway debut by playwright Selina Fillinger. Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams star in this riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Julianne Hough, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Hillary Clinton, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Vanessa Williams and Suzy Nakamura

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Hillary Clinton, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Hillary Clinton, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Anita Abdinezhad, Lisa Helmi-Johanson, Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Hillary Clinton, Julie White, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Rachel Dratch, Gisela Chípe and Jennifer Fouché

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Hillary Clinton chats with the cast

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Hillary Clinton, Rachel Dratch and Vanessa Williams

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Julianne Hough, Hillary Clinton, Julie White and Suzy Nakamura

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Hillary Clinton poses with the cast, crew and company

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Lisa Helmi-Johanson, Maya Rudolph, Anita Abdinezhad, Lilli Cooper, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Gisela Chipe, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Fouché

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Lisa Helmi-Johanson, Maya Rudolph, Anita Abdinezhad, Lilli Cooper, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Gisela Chipe, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Fouché

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Lisa Helmi-Johanson, Maya Rudolph, Anita Abdinezhad, Lilli Cooper, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Gisela Chipe, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Fouché

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Iain Armitage

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Iain Armitage

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Patricia Field and Vanessa Williams

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Patricia Field and Vanessa Williams

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Vanessa Williams, Julie White, Patricia Field, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Vanessa Williams, Julie White, Patricia Field, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Lea DeLaria and Patricia Field

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Patricia Field

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Suzy Nakamura and Patricia Field

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Patricia Field and Julianne Hough

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Vanessa Williams, Julie White, Patricia Field, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Hillary Clinton, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura



