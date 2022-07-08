Photos: Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph and More Visit POTUS on Broadway

Click Here for More on POTUS

Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph, and more special guests visited POTUS on Broadway last night, July 7.

Check out a video of Clinton arriving and receiving a standing ovation here.

BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the guests with the POTUS cast. Check out the photos below!

One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.

Directed by five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman, POTUS is an uproarious Broadway debut by playwright Selina Fillinger. Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams star in this riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas