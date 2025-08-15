Photos: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, & More Attend Special NYC Screening of THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB

The new movie will hit the streamer on August 28, 2025.
On Thursday, August 14, Netflix rolled out the red carpet at The Plaza and The Paris Theater in New York City for a special screening of The Thursday Murder Club, based on the bestselling novel by Richard Osman. The new movie will hit the streamer on August 28, 2025.
The event brought together the all-star cast, including Tony Award winner Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Tom Ellis. Filmmakers in attendance included director/producer Chris Columbus, producer Jennifer Todd, and executive producers Eleanor Columbus and Holly Bario. Take a look at photos from the evening below!
The film follows a retired quartet who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.
Directed by Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership. Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Tony Award winner Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver round out the ensemble cast.
Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix
