Photos: Go Inside The 2nd Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY Awards!

The second annual Black Women On Broadway awards were held this week in New York and the star-studded event included appearances from the organization's founders, Danielle Brooks, Jocelyn Bioh, and Amber Iman and Broadway luminaries NaTasha Yvette Williams, Tonya Pinkins, Crystal Lucas Perry, LaChanze, Audra McDonald and more! See who else turned out to celebrate Black women on Broadway in the photos below!

Some Like It Hot star Natasha Yvette Williams was among this year's honorees as the the Audra McDonald Legacy Award recipient along with Six the Musical‘s Joy Woods, who received the Florence Mills Shining Star Award. Wig designer Nikiya Mathis received the Kathy A. Perkins Behind The Curtain Award.

Black Women On Broadway recognizes the achievements of women of color above and below the line in theater and provided an important space for the community to connect with one another and raise awareness for the many contributions our community is making on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski