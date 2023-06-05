Photos: Go Inside The 2nd Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY Awards!

Some Like It Hot star Natasha Yvette Williams was among this year's honorees as the the Audra McDonald Legacy Award recipient.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

The second annual Black Women On Broadway awards were held this week in New York and the star-studded event included appearances from the organization's founders, Danielle Brooks, Jocelyn Bioh, and Amber Iman and Broadway luminaries NaTasha Yvette Williams, Tonya Pinkins, Crystal Lucas Perry, LaChanze, Audra McDonald and more! See who else turned out to celebrate Black women on Broadway in the photos below!

Some Like It Hot star Natasha Yvette Williams was among this year's honorees as the the Audra McDonald Legacy Award recipient along with Six the Musical‘s Joy Woods, who received the Florence Mills Shining Star Award. Wig designer Nikiya Mathis received the Kathy A. Perkins Behind The Curtain Award.

Black Women On Broadway recognizes the achievements of women of color above and below the line in theater and provided an important space for the community to connect with one another and raise awareness for the many contributions our community is making on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Danielle Brooks

NaTasha Yvette Williams

Tonya Pinkins

Camille Upshaw

Kaisha Huguley

Jocelyn Bioh

Paige Gilbert

Sharon Washington

Irene Gandy

April Matthis

Tamara Tunie

Joy Woods

D'Kaylah Unique Whitley

Khadija Sankoh

Tiffany Renee Thompson

Jordan Tyson

Carin Ford

D. Woods

Amirah Vann

Naomi Lorrain

Marinda Anderson

Jesmille Darbouze

Harriett D. Foy

Adrienne C. Moore

Tesia Kwarteng

Britney Nicole Simpson

Christina Sajous

Krystal Mackie

Raena White

Erica Jensen

Erica Hart

Grace Porter

Colette Robert

Salisha Thomas

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Oyoyo Joi

Aisha Jackson

Chanel Carroll

Alana Raquel Bowers

Leah Harris

Cynthia Dorsey

Sade Lythcott

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Danielle Brooks, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Amber Iman

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Danielle Brooks, Alia Jones-Harvey

Alia Jones-Harvey

Fedna Jacquet

Fedna Jacquet, Crystal Lucas-Perry

DJ Ari Grooves

Anastacia McCleskey

Leandra Ellis-Gaston

Nasia Thomas

Hailee Kaleem Wright

Tatiana Lofton

Kayla Pecchioni

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Kenita R. Miller

Isio-Maya Nuwere

Shonica Gooden

Lindsay Roberts

Khori Petinaud

Kamille Upshaw

Shannon Matesky

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Shannon Matesky

Ebony Marshall-Oliver

Qween Jean

Kimberly Marable

Lawryn LaCroix

Leah Harris, Lawryn LaCroix

Taeler Cyrus

Sharina Martin

Stacey Sargeant

Earon Chew Nealey

Kara Young, Earon Chew Nealey

Kara Young

Jenny Harney Fleming

Destinee Rea

Phoenix Best

Lorna Courtney

Rachel Webb

Veronica Otim

Veronica Otim, Lorna Courtney, Rachel Webb

Micah Johnson-Levy

Denise Manning

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Jewelle Blackman

Danielle Brooks, Jocelyn Bioh, Amber Iman

LaChanze

Nikiya Mathis

Latoya Edwards

Sis

Courtnee Carter

Ann James

Debra Martin Chase

LaChanze, Debra Martin Chase

Solea Pfeiffer

Audra McDonald, Debra Martin Chase, LaChanze

Amber Iman, Audra McDonald, Debra Martin Chase, LaChanze

Audra McDonald, LaChanze

Audra McDonald

Jeannette Bayardelle



