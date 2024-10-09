Photos: Hannah Gadsby's WOOF! Opens Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hannah Gadsby's WOOF! recently celebrated its opening night at the Abrons Arts Center. The new comedy is written and performed by Gadsby and directed by Jenney Shamash . Production Design for the Off-Broadway production is by Oona Curley, based on Original Design by Shamash. Check out photos from opening night below!

WOOF! is produced Off-Broadway by Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia and marks Gadsby's return to the New York stage following 2018's smash success Nanette, 2019's New York Times Critic's Pick Douglas, and 2022's acclaimed run of Body of Work at BAM.

More than six years after Nanette propelled them to international stardom, Hannah Gadsby is learning how to process the new world, with all its catastrophes and hypocrisies, from a new perspective. Hannah now finds themself yet again in a place of cultural dissonance, and we all know Hannah does their best work while casting their atypical eye over the fundamental contradictions of life. In this new show that could be seen as the mischievous echo of Nanette, Hannah brings it all – their worries, their wisdom, and their whimsy – to the 330-seat Abrons Arts Center.

The production will now play through October 27, 2024.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas