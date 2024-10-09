News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Hannah Gadsby's WOOF! Opens Off-Broadway

The production will now play through October 27, 2024 at Abrons Arts Center.

By: Oct. 09, 2024
Hannah Gadsby's WOOF! recently celebrated its opening night at the Abrons Arts Center. The new comedy is written and performed by Gadsby and directed by Jenney Shamash . Production Design for the Off-Broadway production is by Oona Curley, based on Original Design by Shamash. Check out photos from opening night below!

WOOF! is produced Off-Broadway by Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia  and marks Gadsby's return to the New York stage following 2018's smash success Nanette, 2019's New York Times Critic's Pick Douglas, and 2022's acclaimed run of Body of Work at BAM. 

More than six years after Nanette propelled them to international stardom, Hannah Gadsby is learning  how to process the new world, with all its catastrophes and hypocrisies, from a new perspective.  Hannah now finds themself yet again in a place of cultural dissonance, and we all know Hannah does  their best work while casting their atypical eye over the fundamental contradictions of life. In this new  show that could be seen as the mischievous echo of Nanette, Hannah brings it all – their worries, their  wisdom, and their whimsy – to the 330-seat Abrons Arts Center.

The production will now play through October 27, 2024. 

 Read the reviews for WOOF! here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





