Photos: Go inside The 77th Annual Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards were presented Monday night, June 5. Julie Benko received the 14th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and 2023 TWA Special Award Honorees, Marilyn Caserta for Outstanding Swing and Dale Badway for Outstanding Contribution to the Theatre World. Check out photos below!

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony is produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors/Dale Badway. Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora direct the heralded event with Michael Lavine as Musical Director.

