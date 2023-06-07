Photos: Go inside The 77th Annual Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards were presented Monday night, June 5.
The Theatre World Awards were presented Monday night, June 5. Julie Benko received the 14th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and 2023 TWA Special Award Honorees, Marilyn Caserta for Outstanding Swing and Dale Badway for Outstanding Contribution to the Theatre World. Check out photos below!
Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony is produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors/Dale Badway. Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora direct the heralded event with Michael Lavine as Musical Director.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Justin Cooley, Casey Likes and Myles Frost
Joseph P. Benincasa, Nancy Benincasa, Ellington Mitchell, Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Ellington Mitchell, Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Dale Badway, Amir Arison and Arian Moayed
Justin Cooley, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dale Badway
Justin Cooley and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Benjamin Pajak, Caroline Innerbichler and Dale Badway
Benjamin Pajak and Caroline Innerbichler
Laura Linney, Lucy Freyer and Dale Badway
Eddie Kaye Thomas, Dave Klasko, Lucy Freyer, Anna Ziegler, Sarah Cooper and Katie Holmes
Laura Linney, Lucy Freyer and Katie Holmes
Lucy Freyer and Ashley D. Kelley
Myles Frost and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Priscilla Lopez and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Amir Arison and Hiran Abeysekera
Amir Arison and Hiran Abeysekera
Laura Linney, Dale Badway and Katie Holmes
Lionel Larner, Julie Benko and Dale Badway
Lionel Larner and Josh Gregory
Ruthie Ann Miles and Julie Benko
Paulo Szot, Callum Francis and Dale Badway
Dale Badway, Hiran Abeysekera and Ben Edelman
Hiran Abeysekera and Ben Edelman
Dale Badway, Marilyn Caserta and Priscilla Lopez
Marilyn Caserta and Priscilla Lopez
Emma Pfitzer Price and Katy Sullivan
Emma Pfitzer Price and Katy Sullivan
Jason Yeager and Julie Benko
Jason Yeager and Julie Benko
Jeremy Jordan, Casey Likes, and Dale Badway
Ruthie Ann Miles and D'Arcy Carden
Ruthie Ann Miles and D'Arcy Carden
Ruthie Ann Miles and D'Arcy Carden
D'Arcy Carden
D'Arcy Carden
D'Arcy Carden
D'Arcy Carden
Myles Frost, Ashley D. Kelley and Dale Badway
Myles Frost and Ashley D. Kelley
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald and Myles Frost
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald
Dale Badway and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ashley D. Kelley, Audra McDonald and Myles Frost
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Audra McDonald
Peter Filichia and Dale Badway
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Peter Filichia
Danielle Stecki and Hiran Abeysekera
Andrew Minkin and Myles Frost
Callum Francis, Ainsley Melham and Daryl Vinsen-Carnall
D'Arcy Carden and Jason Grant Carden
