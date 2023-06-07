Photos: Go inside The 77th Annual Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards were presented Monday night, June 5.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

The Theatre World Awards were presented Monday night, June 5.  Julie Benko received the 14th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and 2023 TWA Special Award Honorees, Marilyn Caserta for Outstanding Swing and Dale Badway for Outstanding Contribution to the Theatre World.  Check out photos below!

Check out the full list of winners here.

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony is produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors/Dale Badway. Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora direct the heralded event with Michael Lavine as Musical Director.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Justin Cooley, Casey Likes and Myles Frost

Joseph P. Benincasa, Nancy Benincasa, Ellington Mitchell, Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Ellington Mitchell, Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Anna Ziegler and Katie Holmes

Dale Badway, Amir Arison and Arian Moayed

Amir Arison and Arian Moayed

Amir Arison

Amir Arison

Justin Cooley, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dale Badway

Justin Cooley and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Benjamin Pajak, Caroline Innerbichler and Dale Badway

Benjamin Pajak and Caroline Innerbichler

Caroline Innerbichler

Caroline Innerbichler

Caroline Innerbichler

Benjamin Pajak

Benjamin Pajak

Laura Linney, Lucy Freyer and Dale Badway

Laura Linney and Lucy Freyer

Lucy Freyer

Eddie Kaye Thomas, Dave Klasko, Lucy Freyer, Anna Ziegler, Sarah Cooper and Katie Holmes

Laura Linney, Lucy Freyer and Katie Holmes

Lucy Freyer and Ashley D. Kelley

Myles Frost and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

Priscilla Lopez and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Amir Arison and Hiran Abeysekera

Amir Arison and Hiran Abeysekera

Casey Likes and Justin Cooley

Jeremy Jordan and Julie Benko

Laura Linney and Katie Holmes

Laura Linney, Dale Badway and Katie Holmes

Lionel Larner, Julie Benko and Dale Badway

Lionel Larner and Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Lionel Larner and Josh Gregory

Ruthie Ann Miles and Julie Benko

Paulo Szot, Callum Francis and Dale Badway

Paulo Szot and Callum Francis

Callum Francis

Callum Francis

Callum Francis

Dale Badway, Hiran Abeysekera and Ben Edelman

Hiran Abeysekera and Ben Edelman

Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera

Dale Badway, Marilyn Caserta and Priscilla Lopez

Marilyn Caserta and Priscilla Lopez

Emma Pfitzer Price and Katy Sullivan

Emma Pfitzer Price and Katy Sullivan

Emma Pfitzer Price

Emma Pfitzer Price

Dale Badway

Dale Badway

Cheryl Dennis and Dale Badway

Jason Yeager and Julie Benko

Jason Yeager and Julie Benko

Jeremy Jordan, Casey Likes, and Dale Badway

Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes

Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes

Casey Likes

Casey Likes

Casey Likes

Ruthie Ann Miles and D'Arcy Carden

Ruthie Ann Miles and D'Arcy Carden 

Ruthie Ann Miles and D'Arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden

Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni

Myles Frost, Ashley D. Kelley and Dale Badway

Myles Frost and Ashley D. Kelley

Ashley D. Kelley

Ashley D. Kelley

Myles Frost

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald and Myles Frost

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald

Dale Badway and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ashley D. Kelley, Audra McDonald and Myles Frost

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora and Audra McDonald

Peter Filichia and Dale Badway

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Peter Filichia

Danielle Stecki and Hiran Abeysekera

Andrew Minkin and Myles Frost

Callum Francis, Ainsley Melham and Daryl Vinsen-Carnall

D'Arcy Carden and Jason Grant Carden



