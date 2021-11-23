Photos: Go Inside Reopening Night of IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH at Pier 36
The installation runs through January 2, 2022.
Over the weekend, the Original Immersive Van Gogh celebrated its highly-anticipated return to New York City with a "Starry Night" reopening at Pier 36 (229 South St). Immersive Van Gogh, the blockbuster art installation of the iconic work by Vincent van Gogh, is back by popular demand through January 2, 2022.
Immersive Van Gogh is decked out for the holidays including a new Winter Wonderland design by Creative Director David Korins. The star-studded red carpet included Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Dreyfuss, Tristan Mack Wilds and more. Surprise pop-up performances featured acrobats and jiggy jugglers with an afterparty complete with the Green Fairy (Absente Absinthe), Van Gogh's beverage of choice, in the festive Lighthouse Lounge.
Immersive Van Gogh was seen by 800,000 visitors during its New York City premiere in the summer of 2021, before closing to make way for previously scheduled events at Pier 36. More than four million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh since its North American premiere in July 2020, making it one of the most popular attractions in North America.
Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Renowned Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) has created a custom design to fit the architecture of the exhibition's New York home. The producing team includes Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky, Maria Shclover and Irina Shabshis.
Immersive Van Gogh adheres to all state and local COVID-19 guidelines and requires proof of vaccination for visitors and staff. The hour-long walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions are limited according to New York City's capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking and all guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ellington Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell
Laura Dreyfuss and Roe Hartrampf
Laura Dreyfuss, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Nehal Joshi
Russell Harvard and Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin and his partents
Creative Director of Immersive Van Gogh David Korins, Elysia Wren and guests
Creative Director of Immersive Van Gogh David Korins and Elysia Wren
Irene Gandy and Rick Miramontez
Brianna Fogarty and CIVILIAN Hotel Executive Joseph Angelini
Matthew-Lee Erlbach and Devin Kawaoka
Martha Harper, Chris Harper and Barnaby Harper
Immersive Van Gogh Special Events Director Dasha Koros and Immersive Van Gogh Producer Maria Shclover
Keenan Scott II
Tristan Mack Wilds
Keenan Scott II, Tristan Mack Wilds and Forrest McClendon
Immersive Van Gogh Producer Corey Ross, Immersive Van Gogh Special Events Director Dasha Koros and Immersive Van Gogh Producer Maria Shclover
Elle Marie Scott and Keenan Scott II
Keenan Scott II and Debra Walton
Tristan Mack Wilds, Debra Walton, Keenan Scott II and Forrest McClendon
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Kristen Faith Oei and Saycon Sengbloh
Producers of Immersive Van Gogh Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky and Irina Shabshis
Creative Director of Immersive Van Gogh David Korins
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Ambiance at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience