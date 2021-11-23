Photos: Go Inside Reopening Night of IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH at Pier 36

Over the weekend, the Original Immersive Van Gogh celebrated its highly-anticipated return to New York City with a "Starry Night" reopening at Pier 36 (229 South St). Immersive Van Gogh, the blockbuster art installation of the iconic work by Vincent van Gogh, is back by popular demand through January 2, 2022.

Immersive Van Gogh is decked out for the holidays including a new Winter Wonderland design by Creative Director David Korins. The star-studded red carpet included Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Dreyfuss, Tristan Mack Wilds and more. Surprise pop-up performances featured acrobats and jiggy jugglers with an afterparty complete with the Green Fairy (Absente Absinthe), Van Gogh's beverage of choice, in the festive Lighthouse Lounge.

Immersive Van Gogh was seen by 800,000 visitors during its New York City premiere in the summer of 2021, before closing to make way for previously scheduled events at Pier 36. More than four million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh since its North American premiere in July 2020, making it one of the most popular attractions in North America.

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Renowned Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) has created a custom design to fit the architecture of the exhibition's New York home. The producing team includes Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky, Maria Shclover and Irina Shabshis.

Immersive Van Gogh adheres to all state and local COVID-19 guidelines and requires proof of vaccination for visitors and staff. The hour-long walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions are limited according to New York City's capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking and all guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas