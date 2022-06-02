Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of the Pre-Broadway Run of THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL

Last night, the world premiere of THE KARATE KID - The Musical opened at STAGES St. Louis' Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Book writer of the musical and the original The Karate Kid film franchise, Robert Mark Kamen said, "When I first set pen to paper 40 years ago, never in my wildest imagination did I think I would see my little personal story become as enduring as it has - spawning five films, an animated series, and the mega hit "Cobra Kai" on Netflix. But even beyond that, I was overjoyed last night to see the exuberant premiere performance at STAGES in St. Louis by the committed cast, musicians, and crew. Thank you each and every person who took my dream, my little personal story and turning it into this singing and dancing reality."

The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble cast features Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

THE KARATE KID - The Musical is produced by Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk with STAGES St. Louis (Executive Producer Jack Lane and Artistic Director Gayle Seay). The show features a book by Robert Mark Kamen who wrote the original screenplay for the 1984 film, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and under the direction of Amon Miyamoto. Joining the creative team is Tony Award-winning scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Ayako Maeda, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Bradley King, Tony Award-winning sound designer Kai Harada, Tony Award-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony Award-nominated orchestrator John Clancy, with music director & arrangements by Andrew Resnick.