Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE

Last night the LCT3 production of Daphne opened at the Claire Tow Theater!

See photos below!



DAPHNE is a new play by Renae Simone Jarrett and directed by Sarah Hughes. Daphne features Jasmine Batchelor, Denise Burse, Naomi Lorrain, Keilly McQuail, and Jeena Yi and has sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Stacey Derosier, and sound by Sadah Espii Proctor. Kara Kaufman is the Stage Manager.



The cast, crew and creatives and family and friends gathered in the Claire Tow Lobby and beautiful Claire Tow Terrace, home of LCT3 to celebrate the opening night.



Daphne has left the city to live with her girlfriend Winona in the woods, and things in the house are beginning to sour. As the days slip through her fingers and a series of unsettling incidents make her question the boundaries of her reality, a strange transformation takes hold of Daphne’s body. Daphne is a surreal and moving new work about the stories we tell ourselves, and the moments we’re forced to choose between difficult truths and comfortable illusions.