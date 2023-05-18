Photos: Go Inside Joy Woods' Opening Night in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Joy Woods (Six: The Musical, The Notebook musical) has returned to Little Shop of Horrors to star as Audrey.

See photos from her opening night below!

Woods, who originated the role of Chiffon in the hit Off-Broadway revival, plays Audrey opposite Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) as Seymour and Broadway favorite Drew Gehling (Almost Famous, Waitress) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. A new block of tickets to the musical and group sales has just been released for performances at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Woods made her off-Broadway debut as Chiffon in Little Shop in 2019, and went on to star as Catherine Parr in the Broadway production of Six: The Musical, the world premiere of the musical adaptation of The Notebook, Dreamgirls, and Ratatouille: A TikTok Musical.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michaelson