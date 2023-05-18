Photos: Go Inside Joy Woods' Opening Night in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Woods stars alongside Matt Doyle as Seymour.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 2 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Joy Woods (Six: The Musical, The Notebook musical) has returned to Little Shop of Horrors to star as Audrey.

See photos from her opening night below!

Woods, who originated the role of Chiffon in the hit Off-Broadway revival, plays Audrey opposite Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) as Seymour and Broadway favorite Drew Gehling (Almost Famous, Waitress) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. A new block of tickets to the musical and group sales has just been released for performances at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Woods made her off-Broadway debut as Chiffon in Little Shop in 2019, and went on to star as Catherine Parr in the Broadway production of Six: The Musical, the world premiere of the musical adaptation of The Notebook, Dreamgirls, and Ratatouille: A TikTok Musical.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michaelson



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Photos: First Look at Woods & Gehling in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: First Look at Woods & Gehling in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get a first look at photos of Joy Woods and Drew Gehling in Little Shop of Horrors!

Photos: Winokur, Edelman & Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: Winokur, Edelman & Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

See photos of Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman and Hunter Schafer at Little Shop of Horrors!

Joy Woods To Star as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in May Photo
Joy Woods To Star as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in May

Joy Woods will return to Little Shop of Horrors to star as Audrey, beginning May 2, 2023. Watch her perform 'Suddenly, Seymour!'.

Video: Meet LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS New Audrey, Joy Woods! Photo
Video: Meet LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS' New Audrey, Joy Woods!

There's a new Audrey in town at Little Shop of Horrors! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Joy Woods will return to the show beginning May 2, taking over the role from Maude Apatow. Want to learn more about the show's new leading lady? We've got you covered with these videos!


More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Todd HaimesBroadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Todd Haimes
Photos: Go Inside Joy Woods' Opening Night in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSPhotos: Go Inside Joy Woods' Opening Night in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTITHE DROWSY CHAPERONE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Launch North American TourNEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Launch North American Tour

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer Video
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You