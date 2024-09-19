Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher Are the Next Stars of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new duo is heading to Skid Row! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher will soon join the off-Broadway cast of the hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors as 'Audrey' and 'Seymour' respectively. The pair will begin performances on October 22, 2024.

The musical’s current stars, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland and stage and film star Andrew Barth Feldman, will play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on Sunday, September 29.

Prior to the debut performances of Scott and Nicholas, the roles of Seymour & Audrey will be played by a rotating cast of Little Shop all-stars: Jeff Sears & Camryn Hampton (October 1-6), Johnny Newcomb & Camryn Hampton (October 8-13), Teddy Yudain & Melissa Victor (October 15-17), and Weston Chandler Long & Melissa Victor (October 18-20).

Scott's most recent Broadway credits include: The Front Page (2016), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010) and Everyday Rapture (2010). Sherie's other credits include Landscape of the Body (Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Drama League honor), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League honor), Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (Derwent Award, Drama League honor), Tommy (OBC), Rent, The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nom., Drama League honor), Debbie Does Dallas, Randy Newman's Faust, Kander & Ebb's Over and Over (Helen Hayes nom.). She co-founded Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records; more than 50 albums, five GRAMMY nominations and a 2006 Drama Desk Award for dedications to the preservation of musical theatre through cast recordings.

Born in Bermuda and raised in Boston, Nicholas most recently appeared on Broadway in Sweeney Todd as Pirelli and the Sweeney standby. Earlier this year, he led the Enocres! production of Jelly's Last Jam. For the past 12 years, he has been a staple of the New York Broadway community performing musicals, plays, and Shakespeare. He studied at the Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory, where he cultivated his unique range as both an actor and a singer. His professional debut was starring alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda as Benny in In the Heights in Puerto Rico. Select theater credits include Hamilton, Miss Saigon, Motown: The Musical, Lazarus (with David Bowie), Shakespeare in the Park, Hurt Village (Katori Hall), and Rent. TV credits include "All Rise" (CBS), "United States of Al" (CBS), and "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll" (FX).

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

The LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS design team features Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.