Al Roker Joins the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE For One Night Only

Weatherman and TV personality, Al Roker, returned to Broadway tonight in the time-bending new musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE.

An announcement from the production earlier this evening welcomed the co-host of The Today Show to the show's company in the role of 'Strickland' for one night only.

Audience members attending tonight's performance were greeted with playbill inserts announcing Al's appearance.

Al has two prior Broadway credits to his name, having appeared as 'Joe' in the musical Waitress and as a 'Mystery Guest Star' in The Play What I Wrote in 2003.

Check out the announcement here:

Since when can the weathermen predict the weather, let alone the future? ⚡️



Well… this was unexpected, but tonight it seems we’re saying break a leg to @alroker, co-host at the @TODAYshow, who’s playing Strickland for one night only in @BTTFBway! ?



Congratulations, Al! ? pic.twitter.com/mu4VbXWR81 — Back to the Future Broadway Fans (@bttfbwayfans) March 28, 2024

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is running now at at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

About BACK TO THE FUTURE

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.