BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL To Hold Talkback This Month

92NY on Broadway will present a talkback following a performance of Back to the Future: The Musical with stars Roger Bart and Casey Likes, BTTF’s writer/co-creator/producer Bob Gale with Director John Rando and Grammy Award Winning song writer Glen Ballard.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 25.

The Tony Award-winning Bart and more-than-almost famous Likes star as Doc Brown and Marty McFly in the new production of the wildly popular 1985 film – widely considered the greatest time travel adventure ever. Joined by Gale, who created both the theatrical production and original film, with the show’s director Jon Rando and song writer Glen Ballard, the panelists talk about bringing BTTF to the stage and its own 30-plus-year time travel, what made the film iconic and keeps it resonant, and more, including what it’s like to share the spotlight with their scene-stealing co-star – that DeLorean.



