Photos: Get a First Look at Laurence Fishburne's LIKE THEY DO IN THE MOVIES

Laurence Fishburne's Like They Do In The Movies, directed by Leonard Foglia, is currently in performances and officially opens on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at PAC NYC.

Tony Award winner, Emmy Award winner, and Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne is both the star and the playwright of this one-man tour de force which he describes as “the stories and lies people have told me. And that I have told myself.”



Mr. Fishburne has captured imaginations throughout his extraordinary career with unforgettable performances on stage and screen, from Ike Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It? (Academy Award® nomination for Best Actor), to Sterling Johnson in August Wilson’s Two Trains Running (Tony Award for Best Featured Actor), to his mind-bending turn as Morpheus in the blockbuster film series The Matrix.



Now he brings his legendary storytelling skills to PAC NYC for a World Premiere event helmed by Leonard Foglia, director of Mr. Fishburne’s acclaimed solo performance Thurgood on Broadway.



The creative team features scenic design by Neil Patel, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Justin Ellington, and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy.