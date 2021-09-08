Photos: Get A First Look At The New Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Hamburg

The world-famous Broadway musical, WICKED, is now on stage in a modern and spectacular new production at the Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg. Get a first look at the production.

The new production will enchant with an impressive stage design, new effects and newly designed costumes. There are of course the well-known characters and melodies of Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz and book writer Winnie Holzman, who made this uniquely magical story one of the most popular musicals of all time.

The production features scenic design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Moritz Junge, musical supervision by Sebastian de Demenico, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by John Shivers, illusions designed by Chris Fisher, and video design by Tal Rosner.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg