Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BHANGIN' IT at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse is presenting its world-premiere production of Bhangin' It: A Bangin' New Musical, featuring book by Mike Lew (Playhouse's Tiger Style!) and Rehana Lew Mirza (Playhouse's DNA Series' Child of Colonialism), music and lyrics by Sam Willmott, with additional music by Grammy Award nominee Deep Singh, running in the Mandell Weiss Theatre through April 17, 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!

The musical will is directed by Stafford Arima (Broadway's Allegiance), with choreography by Rujuta Vaidya (Slumdog Millionaire Academy Awards performance) and musical staging by Lisa Shriver (Playhouse/Broadway's Jesus Christ Superstar), along with Bhangra specialist Anushka Pushpala (Artistic Director of Bhangra Empire). Due to scheduling conflicts, Amy Anders Corcoran, the show's original director, has regretfully had to step away from the project

The full creative team includes former Playhouse Artist-in-Residence and Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Playhouse's SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, The Wiz and others), Scenic Designer; Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Playhouse's Wild Goose Dreams, The Orphan of Zhao), Costume Designer; Amith Chandrashaker, Lighting Designer; Jonathan Deans, Sound Designer; David Bengali, Projection Designer; Natasha Sinha, Dramaturg; Calleri/Jensen/Davis and Jacole Kitchen, Casting; Julianne Menassian, Stage Manage

"This brand new piece explores the complexities around identity in our culture through the lens of intercollegiate Bhangra dance, resulting in a thoroughly charming and infectious musical comedy," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. "While Amy Anders Corcoran's schedule didn't allow for her to participate at this stage, we are deeply grateful for her incredible championing and leadership of the show throughout its development. Moving forward, we are delighted that Stafford Arima will be coming on board. I so admired his work on Allegiance - both at The Old Globe and on Broadway - and I know San Diego audiences will be thrilled to have him back in town. We're also delighted that Lisa Shriver is returning to the Playhouse. We can't wait to work with this amazing creative team to launch Bhangin' It: A Bangin New Musical at the Playhouse this spring."

Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Bhangin' It: A Bangin' New Musical celebrates the traditions we inherit from yesterday and those we create for tomorrow. When a young woman finds her identity cannot be defined by checking a box, she sets off on a quest to dance to her own beat. Drawing from competitive Bhangra and mixing it with other Indian and Western dance forms alike, Bhangin' It is a brash, intoxicating and joyous musical for America today.

For more information visit: https://lajollaplayhouse.org/

Photo credit: Rich Soublet II