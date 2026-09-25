Stage Mag Spotlight: Port Tobacco Players' STEEL MAGNOLIAS
Port Tobacco Players' Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program.
This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Port Tobacco Players' production of Steel Magnolias! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.
Port Tobacco Players' Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience.
Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.
Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, website, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program.
Following general information about the production, Port Tobacco Players linked to their Instagram to give audiences easy access to stay updated with future productions and programming after the performance.
Since Stage Mags are available online before the event, audiences can also read them beforehand to get to know the actors before the show.
The Stage Mag also kicks off with a note from the director, paying tribute to Steel Magnolias film star Dolly Parton, who passed before the production opened.
"Welcome to the 2026 PTP production of Steel Magnolias. This is the third time we’ve produced this wonderful show because it speaks so well to the resilience of women and the importance of friendship. It hits us harder this time because in August, America lost the actress who originated the role of Truvy Jones in the 1989 movie and who was one of its most beloved actresses and philanthropists—Dolly Parton."
The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, including the cast and creative team. As any traditional show program, displaying their headshots and bios. The cast can then share more about themselves with biographies, which allows the performers to share their past experiences.
Since the program is digital, there is no limit to how long the biographies can be. Aside from the cast, members of the creative team and backstage company can also share more about themselves.
Port Tobacco Players also helped their audience by providing a clear map for their parking rules.
With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!
Experience Stage Mag Here
Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
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