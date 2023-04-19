Photos: First Look at Sean Hayes & More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway

Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opens on Broadway this Monday, April 24, in a 20 -week limited engagement through August 27 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). Good Night, Oscar is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson.

Get a first look at photos below!

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz, Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle, and Max Roll complete the cast.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.