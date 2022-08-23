Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photos: First Look at Darius de Haas, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More in AS YOU LIKE IT at Free Shakespeare in the Park

The cast also features Ato Blankson-Wood, Shaina Taub, and more.

Aug. 23, 2022  

AS YOU LIKE IT was adapted by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, original choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, choreography restaging and additional choreography by Billy Griffin, and direction by Woolery. The production began performances on Wednesday, August 10 and will run through Sunday, September 11, with an official press opening on Tuesday, August 30.

Get a first look at photos below!

The complete Equity cast of As You Like It includes Damion Allen (William), Tristan André (De Boys/Attendant), Amar Atkins (Understudy Duke Senior/Duke Frederick/Agent), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orlando), Lori Brown-Niang (Agent/Puppet-deer), Sean-Michael Bruno (Understudy De Boys), Brianna Cabrera (Silvia), Darius de Haas (Duke Senior), Bianca Edwards (Phoebe), Danyel Fulton (Understudy Jaques/Rosalind/Phoebe), Emily Gardner Xu Hall (Jaques Standby), Pierre Harmony Graves (De Boys/Arden Dancer/Young Orlando Dad), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rosalind), Jonathan Jordan (Andy), Trevor McGhie (Understudy Orlando/Oliver), Mike Millán (Understudy Touchstone/Andy/William), Bobby Moody (De Boys/Arden Dancer), Renrick Palmer (Oliver), Eric Pierre (Duke Frederick), Idania Quezada (Celia), Christopher M. Ramirez (Touchstone), Edwin Rivera (De Boys/Attendant), Kevin Tate (Understudy Andy/William/De Boys), Shaina Taub (Jaques), and Claudia Yanez (Understudy Celia/Silvia/Phoebe). They are joined nightly by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs to perform together on The Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy, as well as a cameo group performance by the Bronx Wrestling Federation.

AS YOU LIKE IT features scenic design by Myung Hee Cho; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Isabella Byrd; sound design by Sun Hee Kil; hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas; puppet design by James Ortiz; prop management by Corinne Gologursky; Delacorte 2022 sound system design by Daniel Lundberg; fight direction by Lisa Kopitsky; music direction by Andrea Grody; orchestrations by Mike Brun; and music coordination by Dean Sharenow. Kristen Gibbs serves as production stage manager and Anaïs Bustos and Jessie Moore serve as stage managers.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Fatemata Krubally, Christopher M. Ramirez, and Almostafa Mustafa Elnoor (foreground) with the company
The company
Ato Blankson-Wood (center) and the company
Rebecca Naomi Jones
Darius de Haas and the company
Ato Blankson-Wood (left) and the
Shaina Taub
Darius de Haas and Vivian Jett Brown (center) with the company
Darius de Haas (center) and the company
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Eric Pierre (foreground) with the company
Bianca Edwards, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Idania Quezada, and Brianna Cabrera
Idania Quezada, Renrick Palmer, and Rebecca Naomi Jones
Darius de Haas, Shaina Taub, Naomi Pierre, and the company
