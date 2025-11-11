Photos: Fang Tao Jiang Launches Solaria Music Foundation At Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The SolAria Music Foundation, founded by soprano Fang Tao Jiang, was formally introduced on October 5, 2025, during her triumphant solo recital On Wings of Song at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. Check out photos of the event!

The Foundation will support outstanding young vocalists through high-quality training, mentorship, scholarships, and professional performance opportunities. Its mission encourages emerging artists to give back to their communities and to use their gifts to inspire a better world.

“For many years, my husband and I have quietly supported promising young musicians—whether by offering free weekly voice lessons, providing scholarships for study abroad, or helping with tuition and travel costs for auditions and competitions,” Jiang said. “Over time, however, we realized that we must be more vocal about this mission, because it truly takes a community to nurture and promote a professional career and to keep the art thriving. Supporting the next generation of talent is essential to keeping this art form vibrant and strong, after all, beyond expression, beautiful art is like a rose garden: it nourishes our hearts and enriches our lives.”

The concert, performed to a full house, featured Metropolitan Opera pianist Jonathan Cameron Kelly as collaborative artist and special guests bass-baritone Le Bu, the SolAria Emerging Young Artists, and the New York Youth Vocal Ensemble.

The first half of the evening highlighted Jiang’s expressive range through eleven art songs in German, French, Italian, English, and Chinese. New York Concert Review critic Rorianne Schrade praised her “sound of considerable power and range” and her “sincere dedication,” adding that she sang “with a playful spirit” matched by Mr. Kelly’s “keen sensitivity to her every impulse.”

The second half offered a vibrant selection of operatic and ensemble performances, including the aria of Guanyin from Huang Ruo’s Monkey King, a duet from Mozart’s Don Giovanni with Le Bu, and a graceful “Flower Duet” with mezzo-soprano Yushan Guo. Jiang also shared the stage with the SolAria Emerging Young Artists—Qianxun Zhao, Reed Gnepper, Miaoyan Hou, Victoria Plasota, Andrew Hansong, Jingyi Du, Zhongjiancheng Deng, Haishan Lai, Sophie Edelman, Elkan Zhang, Yushan Guo, Ruochen Yang, Yuyao Chen, and Ruocheng Liu—and the New York Youth Vocal Ensemble.

A standout segment featured Qianxun Zhao, Miaoyan Hou, and Haishan Lai in a jazz-inflected “Summertime,” followed by three tenors—Reed Gnepper, Zhongjiancheng Deng, and Ruochen Liu—in a spirited “O Sole Mio.” Twelve young singers then delivered a moving “Shenandoah,” and the Youth Vocal Ensemble closed with an uplifting medley. Schrade noted that “Sophie Edelman’s pure, angelic solo voice captivated the audience,” calling the concert “a remarkable experience… heartwarming to hear these dear young voices.”

The evening concluded with Jiang and her students performing Verdi’s “Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (Brindisi),” which brought the audience to its feet in a standing ovation.

Throughout the recital, Jiang appeared in four couture gowns designed by Grace Chen, in shades of blue, black, pink, and red—each reflecting artistry and elegance. The concert doubled as the official launch of the SolAria Global Music Foundation, dedicated to supporting young artists and fostering international cultural exchange.

Distinguished guests from The Metropolitan Opera, the United Nations, the Consulate General of China in New York, and the Asia Society were among those in attendance. As Schrade concluded, “Suffice it to say here that she is a force of nature—combining her philanthropic, musical, and personal gifts into one impressive package.”

For more information on Fang Tao Jiang and the SolAria Music Foundation, visit www.fangtaosings.com.



