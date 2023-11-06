Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

The musical based on the songs of ABBA officially opened with The Denver Center for Performing Arts on November 2nd

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Mamma Mia! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

We have your exclusive first look at the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia! The ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA officially opened with The Denver Center for Performing Arts on November 2nd and is currently playing to audiences in San Diego before a three-week engagement at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Pantages Theatre. 

Check out the photos below!

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.  

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre.  The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher. 

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. 

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions. 

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Mamma Mia!
L'Oréal Roaché (Lisa), Alisa Melendez (Sophie Sheridan), and Haley Wright (Ali)

Mamma Mia!
Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan), and the Company

Mamma Mia!
Jim Newman (Bill Austin), Victor Wallace (Sam Carmichael), and Rob Marnell (Harry Bright)

Mamma Mia!
Jalynn Steele (Tanya), Carly Sakolove (Rosie), and Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan)

Mamma Mia!
Grant Reynolds (Sky), and the Company

Mamma Mia!
Jalynn Steele (Tanya), Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan), and Carly Sakolove (Rosie)

Mamma Mia!
Company

Mamma Mia!
Patrick Park (Pepper), Jalynn Steele (Tanya), and the Company

Mamma Mia!
Alisa Melendez (Sophie Sheridan), and Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan)

Mamma Mia!
Company

Mamma Mia!
Grant Reynolds (Sky), and Alisa Melendez (Sophie Sheridan)

Mamma Mia!
Alisa Melendez (Sophie Sheridan), and the Company

Mamma Mia!
Jalynn Steele (Tanya), Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan), and Carly Sakolove (Rosie)





RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!

The cast has been set for the upcoming 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Find out who is starring in the production and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Season 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and MoreSeason 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and More
Amendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not PassAmendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOWVideo: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HADESTOWN
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You