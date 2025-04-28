Photos: Erika Henningsen, Colman Domingo & More at NYC Screening of THE FOUR SEASONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, April 27, Netflix hosted a repertory screening of Alan Alda's 1981 film The Four Seasons in 35mm at The Paris Theater in New York. In anticipation of their upcoming series adaptation, co-creators and co-showrunners Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, and Lang Fisher introduced the special showing, speaking about their fresh take on the beloved film and leading a special round of applause for Alda, who was in attendance.

After an emotional standing ovation, Alda surprised audiences and producers alike by taking the stage to thank fans and praise Fey and team's inspired approach to adapting the beloved film. In addition to Alda, The Four Seasons series stars and Broadway alums Colman Domingo and Erika Henningsen, currently starring in Just in Time, were also in attendance.

The Four Seasons follows six old friends heading for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, viewers follow the friends on four vacations and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.

During the screening, Fey, Wigfield and Fisher also shared the news that The Four Seasons film will begin streaming on Netflix on Monday, May 5, following the series' premiere May 1. Take a look at photos from the screening below!

Deals from Mamma Mia! Winter Garden Theatre (Broadway) A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time. Get Tickets from $89.00