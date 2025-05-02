Photos: Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman in SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audible and TOGETHER are launching a new collaboration that will include two fully-produced plays, readings, panels, and workshops to be mounted over eight weeks this spring at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. The New York premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman is running through June 18. See photos here!

Jon is an acclaimed novelist, a charismatic university professor, and a middle-aged man staring down the end of his third marriage. Enter Annie - nineteen years old, a star student and a huge fan of Jon’s work. An undeniable attraction draws them into dangerous territory.

With Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, the US premiere of award-winning playwright Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes takes us down the most slippery of slopes and will have you questioning your perspective throughout.