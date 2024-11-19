Photos: ELF THE MUSICAL 2024 National Tour First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at photos of the 2024 National Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL. The National Tour officially launched on November 2nd and will continue to spread holiday cheer to Red Bank, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Greensboro, Indianapolis, and Charlotte though December 29, 2024. Check out photos here!



The National Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL features Jackson Reagin as Buddy, Tara Nicole Vinson as Jovie, Zuly Cabrera as Deb, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Walter, Mark Fishback as Santa, Marie Lemon as Emily, Theodore Lowenstein as Michael, and Tyler Price Robinson as Macy Manager/Mr.Greenway. Rounding out the company are Mia Bergstrom, David Couter, Jackson Hurt, Evan Hussey, Lacey Kim Kriston, Adolfo Ortiz-Feder, Beatrice Reyes, Mario Rizzi, Miles Schmidt, Emily Ann Stys, Keara Sweeney, Alysia Vastardis, and Galvin Yuan.



ELF The Musical is the hilarious modern Christmas classic about Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This must-see Broadway holiday production is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.



Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, the National Tour of ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. The touring production will feature original direction by Sam Scalamoni and original choreography by Connor Gallagher , scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Shannon Slaton, wig and hair design by Bernia Ardia, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music supervision by Michael Gildin, production stage management by Bethany Sortman, assistant stage management by Hope Jewell and Riley Gibson, and casting by The Wojcik Casting Team.