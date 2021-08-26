Photos: Dance Rules On Governors Island With New Series: UPTOWN POPS!

This August, West Harlem Art Fund, Visual Muze Storytelling Residency and Katharine Pettit Creative present Uptown Pops - a dance series that will be performed in Nolan Park and Castle Williams on Governors Island. The works-in-progress are a part of a new interactive initiative designed to engage public audiences as they respond to developing dance.

UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE is a three-act dance musical about three girls named "X", "Y" and "Z" as they navigate childhood and adolescence in today's America. Spotlighting the BIPOC female identifying queer experience. Untitled follows the three girls as they struggle with societal expectations and finding true purpose.

According to Director & Choreographer Katharine Pettit, "KPC continues to create platforms that center and celebrate LGBTQ+ youth, in particular the Black and Brown community, throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic. Now more than ever we believe keeping people connected is of the utmost importance."

Katharine Pettit Creative (KPC) spotlights social injustices using the universal language of dance to change minds and open hearts through movement. KPC will share excerpts from UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE featuring their twelve company members.

Musical composition by Logan Evan Thomas.

Savona Bailey-McClain, Executive Director of the West Harlem Art Fund and Co-Director of the Visual Muze Storytelling Residency & Retreat shared, "We are happy to help dancers during these difficult times with space and needed support. Governors Island is an oasis, a hidden gem where the arts can develop and thrive."

Performance dates include a special performance in Castle Williams on August 29th. Island visitors can see the works at 1 pm and 4 pm.

The West Harlem Art Fund (WHAF) is a twenty-three-year old, public art and new media organization. Like explorers from the past, who searched for new lands and people, WHAF seeks opportunities for artists and creative professionals throughout NYC and beyond wishing to showcase and share their talent. The West Harlem Art Fund presents art and culture in open and public spaces to add aesthetic interest; promote historical and cultural heritage; and support community involvement in local development.

Visual Muze is a unique storytelling residency and retreat. It provides visual artists, performance artists, multimedia designers, and writers the opportunity to explore narrative forms within collaborative projects, works in progress, guest lectures, and crafts. Prompts will be provided. Participants can choose to work independently or in teams to create original works in print, film, public performance, or digitally for a culminating exhibition. Process, creative strategy, and inspiration will be emphasize

Visual Muze Artist Residency is co-directed by artist Nadia DeLane & curator Savona Bailey McClain.