Photos: DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE Drops New Character Posters

With the movie hitting theaters next week, new "Ascot" character posters have just been released for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the conclusion of the hit global franchise. Take a look below to see new looks for fan-favorites such as Lord and Lady Grantham, Carson, Mrs. Hughes, Lady Mary, and more, including the return of Paul Giamatti's Harold.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and THE FAMILY faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading DOWNTON ABBEY into the future. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Simon Russell Beale, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley, Douglas Reith are among the film's packed cast.

Giamatti is reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother, Harold Levinson, a character he played in the season four Christmas Special. He joins the film on the heels of his Oscar-nominated performance in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers. Learn more about his dynamic stage career here. Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, which followed the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is written by Downton creator and Academy winner Julian Fellowes, as well as produced by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Gareth Neame, Fellowes, and BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge. Downton Abbey started as an ITV series in 2010, also airing on PBS. The series ran for six seasons and previously spawned two other films.

In addition to his television work, Fellowes wrote the book for musicals like Mary Poppins and School of Rock. He also serves as the creator of The Gilded Age, another costume drama featuring a star-strudded cast of Broadway performers. Take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars in Season 3 of the show.