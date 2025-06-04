 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots

Performances begin on Thursday, June 13, 2025, with an opening night set for June 18, 2025, at the DR2 Theatre.

By: Jun. 04, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look behind the scenes at rehearsals for the world premiere production of Julia Randall’s Dilaria, opening in New York this summer. Directed by Alex Keegan, Dilaria features the off-Broadway debuts of Ella Stiller (Happy Gilmore 2), Chiara Aurelia (Fear Street) and People’s Choice Award nominee Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Performances begin on Thursday, June 13, 2025, with an opening night set for June 18, 2025, at the DR2 Theatre. You can also get a first look at the show’s individual character portraits here!
 
Completing the cast of Dilaria will be Rebecca Ho, understudying the roles of Dilaria and Georgia, and Ari Dalbert, understudying Noah.
 
The creative team for Dilaria includes Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design), Erin Sullivan (video design) Cat Raynor (props design), Dave Anzeulo (fight/intimacy), and Amauta Firmino (dramaturgy). Casting is by Taylor Williams, with marketing by Invasive Studios. General management is by Mott/Fischer.

Photo credit: JT Anderson
 
Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Ella Stiller

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Chiara Aurelia

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Christopher Briney

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Chiara Aurelia and Ella Stiller

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Chiara Aurelia, Christopher Briney, and Ella Stiller

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Chiara Aurelia, Christopher Briney, and Ella Stiller

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Alex Keegan

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Ella Stiller and Christopher Briney

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Ella Stiller, Julia Randall, and Chiara Aurelia in rehearsal

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Julia Randall, Chiara Aurelia, Christopher Briney, and Ella Stiller

Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots Image
Julia Randall



TFCA Image

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings

Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 17%
CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16%
Ragtime - New York City Center - 11%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos