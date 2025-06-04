Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look behind the scenes at rehearsals for the world premiere production of Julia Randall’s Dilaria, opening in New York this summer. Directed by Alex Keegan, Dilaria features the off-Broadway debuts of Ella Stiller (Happy Gilmore 2), Chiara Aurelia (Fear Street) and People’s Choice Award nominee Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Performances begin on Thursday, June 13, 2025, with an opening night set for June 18, 2025, at the DR2 Theatre. You can also get a first look at the show’s individual character portraits here!



Completing the cast of Dilaria will be Rebecca Ho, understudying the roles of Dilaria and Georgia, and Ari Dalbert, understudying Noah.



The creative team for Dilaria includes Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design), Erin Sullivan (video design) Cat Raynor (props design), Dave Anzeulo (fight/intimacy), and Amauta Firmino (dramaturgy). Casting is by Taylor Williams, with marketing by Invasive Studios. General management is by Mott/Fischer.

Photo credit: JT Anderson





Ella Stiller