Photos: DILARIA Unveils Character Posters and Rehearsal Shots

You can now get a first look behind the scenes at rehearsals for the world premiere production of Julia Randall’s Dilaria, opening in New York this summer. Directed by Alex Keegan, Dilaria features the off-Broadway debuts of Ella Stiller (Happy Gilmore 2), Chiara Aurelia (Fear Street) and People’s Choice Award nominee Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Performances begin on Thursday, June 13, 2025, with an opening night set for June 18, 2025, at the DR2 Theatre. You can also get a first look at the show’s individual character portraits here!
Completing the cast of Dilaria will be Rebecca Ho, understudying the roles of Dilaria and Georgia, and Ari Dalbert, understudying Noah.
The creative team for Dilaria includes Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design), Erin Sullivan (video design) Cat Raynor (props design), Dave Anzeulo (fight/intimacy), and Amauta Firmino (dramaturgy). Casting is by Taylor Williams, with marketing by Invasive Studios. General management is by Mott/Fischer.
Photo credit: JT Anderson
Ella Stiller
Chiara Aurelia
Christopher Briney
Chiara Aurelia and Ella Stiller
Chiara Aurelia, Christopher Briney, and Ella Stiller
Chiara Aurelia, Christopher Briney, and Ella Stiller
Alex Keegan
Ella Stiller and Christopher Briney
Ella Stiller, Julia Randall, and Chiara Aurelia in rehearsal
Julia Randall, Chiara Aurelia, Christopher Briney, and Ella Stiller
