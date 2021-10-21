Photos: Cynthia Bailey Visits Kandi Burruss Backstage at THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN
It was a Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion on Broadway!
Just last week Thoughts of a Colored Man officially opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre- an opening that what celebrated by the full company, including one of the show's producers, Kandi Buruss. Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran was joined by her costar, Cynthia Bailey, who came to the show in support of her friend. Check out photos fo the pair with the cast below!
As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Producer Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey, Forrest McClendon and Producer Kandi Burruss
Cynthia Bailey, Tristan Mack Wilds and Producer Kandi Burruss
Cynthia Bailey, Dyllón Burnside and Producer Kandi Burruss
Cynthia Bailey, Bryan Terrell Clark and Producer Kandi Burruss
Cynthia Bailey, Esau Pritchett and Producer Kandi Burruss
Cynthia Bailey, Da'Vinchi and Producer Kandi Burruss
Cynthia Bailey, Luke James and Producer Kandi Burruss
Garrett Turner, Bryan Terrell Clark, Cynthia Bailey, Da'Vinchi, Kandi Burruss, Dyllón Burnside, Luke James and Forrest McClendon
Bryan Terrell Clark, Esau Pritchett, Tristan Mack Wilds, Cynthia Bailey, Producer Kandi Burruss, Da'Vinchi, Luke James, Garrett Turner, Forrest McClendon, Dyllón Burnside and Jeremy Pope
Cynthia Bailey, Producer Brian Moreland and Producer Kandi Burruss
Cynthia Bailey, Jeremy Pope and Producer Kandi Burruss
Jeremy Pope and Dyllón Burnside
Jeremy Pope and Producer Brian Moreland