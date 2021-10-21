Photos: Cynthia Bailey Visits Kandi Burruss Backstage at THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Just last week Thoughts of a Colored Man officially opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre- an opening that what celebrated by the full company, including one of the show's producers, Kandi Buruss. Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran was joined by her costar, Cynthia Bailey, who came to the show in support of her friend. Check out photos fo the pair with the cast below!

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas