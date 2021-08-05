Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Costumes From HAMILTON, WICKED, FROZEN, and More Are on Display Now as Part of the SHOWSTOPPERS! Exhibition

The exhibit will run for a limited eight-week engagement through September 26, 2021 at 234 West 42nd Street.

Aug. 5, 2021  

The new exhibition, Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes From Stage and Screen is now open in Times Square! The exhibit will run for a limited eight-week engagement through September 26, 2021 at 234 West 42nd Street.

Designed by the award-winning international exhibition firm Thinc Design, the 20,000 square foot space will spotlight the incredible and oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, pull back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply and care for them, and infuse much-needed vitality back into the Theatre District.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at ShowstoppersNYC.com. All proceeds will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which remains one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry.

Displays include costumes from Broadway, Off Broadway and National Tours, including A Soldier's Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Golden Child, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, SIX, Wicked; TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Dickinson" and "Saturday Night Live"; Film's Respect and No Time to Die, along with costumes from the dance world (including American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet and San Francisco Ballet), Opera, Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Broadway Bares and more.

Check out some photos from the exhibition below!

ABT's Whipped Cream

Black Panther

Frozen

Hamilton

Heartbeat Opera's Dragus Maximus

The Phantom of the Opera

Rebecca J. Michelson

Showstoppers! Costume Exhibition

Six the Musical

Stormtrooper

The Lion King

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wicked


