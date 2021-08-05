Photos: Costumes From HAMILTON, WICKED, FROZEN, and More Are on Display Now as Part of the SHOWSTOPPERS! Exhibition

The new exhibition, Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes From Stage and Screen is now open in Times Square! The exhibit will run for a limited eight-week engagement through September 26, 2021 at 234 West 42nd Street.

Designed by the award-winning international exhibition firm Thinc Design, the 20,000 square foot space will spotlight the incredible and oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, pull back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply and care for them, and infuse much-needed vitality back into the Theatre District.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at ShowstoppersNYC.com. All proceeds will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which remains one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry.