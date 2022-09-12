Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Cast Members From ALADDIN, THE LION KING & FROZEN Perform at D23 Expo Legends Ceremony

The D23 Expo offered first looks at upcoming films, television series, games, and more being released through Disney. 

Sep. 12, 2022  

Michael James Scott, Jacob Dickey, Katie Terza, Jelani Remy, Pearl Kwezi, Caelan Creaser, and Tatyana Lubov from Disney's Broadway productions of Aladdin and The Lion King, and The North American Tour of Frozen, kicked off D23 Expo Legends Ceremony with a special performance on Friday, September 8, 2022.

Check out photos below!

Disney's annual D23 Expo kicked off today with the 35th annual Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

This year's honorees include Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell. Plus, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and more.

Menzel, who has worked with Disney through her star turn as Elsa in Frozen and in the hit film Enchanted, accepted the award by singing "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio. Watch a clip from her acceptance speech below!

The D23 Expo offered first looks at upcoming films, television series, games, and more being released through Disney.

Photos: Cast Members From ALADDIN, THE LION KING & FROZEN Perform at D23 Expo Legends Ceremony
Cast members from Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King

Photos: Cast Members From ALADDIN, THE LION KING & FROZEN Perform at D23 Expo Legends Ceremony
Michael James Scott

 

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE LKY MUSICAL is Now Playing at Marina Bay SandsTHE LKY MUSICAL is Now Playing at Marina Bay Sands
September 12, 2022

One of the most successful Singaporean shows of all-time, The LKY Musical, returns this September.
SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to The Omaha Community Playhouse This MonthSCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to The Omaha Community Playhouse This Month
September 12, 2022

School of Rock opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, September 16.
Jerk and Curry Music Festival Comes to the Francis Field This MonthJerk and Curry Music Festival Comes to the Francis Field This Month
September 12, 2022

Enjoy live musical performances at the 5th Annual Jerk and Curry Music Festival on Saturday, September 24 at the Francis Field. The family friendly outdoor event for all ages will showcase reggae artists including Inner Circle,Anthony B, Pato Banton and Everton Blender and more.
OWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This MonthOWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This Month
September 12, 2022

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.
Riverside Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & MoreRiverside Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
September 12, 2022

Riverside Theatre, Iowa City's resident professional theatre, has announced their 2022-2023 season. This will be the not-for-profit organization's 42nd season, and the first full season of plays in the newly opened 150-seat theatre.