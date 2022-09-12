Photos: Cast Members From ALADDIN, THE LION KING & FROZEN Perform at D23 Expo Legends Ceremony

Michael James Scott, Jacob Dickey, Katie Terza, Jelani Remy, Pearl Kwezi, Caelan Creaser, and Tatyana Lubov from Disney's Broadway productions of Aladdin and The Lion King, and The North American Tour of Frozen, kicked off D23 Expo Legends Ceremony with a special performance on Friday, September 8, 2022.

Check out photos below!

Disney's annual D23 Expo kicked off today with the 35th annual Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

This year's honorees include Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell. Plus, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and more.

Menzel, who has worked with Disney through her star turn as Elsa in Frozen and in the hit film Enchanted, accepted the award by singing "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio. Watch a clip from her acceptance speech below!

The D23 Expo offered first looks at upcoming films, television series, games, and more being released through Disney.