Photos: COME FROM AWAY At National Arts Centre English Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now playing a sell-out engagement at the National Arts Centre English Theatre in Ottawa, the Canadian production of the multi-award-winning global sensation Come From Away will make its return home to the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre next month. See photos from the production.

Come From Away takes audiences into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

Come From Away features an all-Canadian cast starring: Kyle Brown as Bob & others, Saccha Dennis as Hannah & others, Steffi Didomenicantonio as Janice & others, Barbara Fulton as Diane & others, Lisa Horner as Beulah & others, James Kall as Nick/Doug & others, Jeff Madden as Kevin T. /Garth & others, Ali Momen as Kevin J. /Ali & others, Cory O’Brien as Oz & others, Kristen Peace as Bonnie & others, David Silvestri as Claude & others and Cailin Stadnyk as Beverley/Annette & others. The cast also includes Clint Butler, Kate Etienne, Barbara Johnston, Jawon Mapp, Sarah Nairne and Aaron Walpole as Standbys.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Come From Away features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The Canadian production features casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC.

Come From Away begins performances on September 22 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto. Tickets for the Toronto return (first block of performances until December 22) are on sale at mirvish.com.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy