Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview

Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT will open on Thursday, April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Last night, Thursday, March 9, post the first preview of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot, members of the cast and crew gathered to celebrate with a Camelot cake. The cake was created by Creative Cakes NY/Bill Schultz.

Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot will open on Thursday, April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

The cast of 27 is headed by Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, Marilee Talkington, Camden McKinnon, Anthony Michael Lopez, Fergie Philippe, and Danny Wolohan and the ensemble features Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

Lerner and Loewe's Camelot will feature choreography by Byron Easley and will have sets by Michael Yeargan; costumes by Jennifer Moeller; lighting by Lap Chi Chu; sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections by 59 Productions; Hair & Wigs by Cookie Jordan; Fight Direction by B.H. Barry; Vocal & Dialect coaching by Kate Wilson; casting by The Telsey Office, Adam Caldwell, CSA; Cambra Overend is Consulting Producer. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing Camelot's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.

Camelot Company Members

Camelot Company Members

Aaron Sorkin and Bartlett Sher

Aaron Sorkin and Jordan Donica

Matthew Markoff and Mia Rosenfeld

Thomas Dieter, Theresa Flanagan, Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman, Kayla Uribe and Charles Means




