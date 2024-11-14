Photos: Build-A-Bear Launches WICKED Movie Collection

The collection is available starting November 14.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, the beloved global brand known for its heartwarming, memorable experiences, has collaborated with Universal Products & Experiences to launch a new line of products inspired by the film adaptation of Wicked. Starting November 14, fans can visit participating Build-A-Bear Workshops or shop online HERE to experience the adventures in Oz like never before. Take a look at photos below!
“Partnering with Universal to bring the cultural phenomenon of Wicked to our guests is a wonderful way to celebrate the film,” said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. “Fans can now create their own plush characters inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. It’s a chance to bring home a piece of this beloved story and make lasting memories.”
This launch marks another milestone in the longstanding relationship between Build-A-Bear and Universal Products & Experiences, which has brought countless beloved characters to life through an array of cuddly companions.
The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.
