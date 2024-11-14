Photos: Build-A-Bear Launches WICKED Movie Collection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Build-A-Bear Workshop, the beloved global brand known for its heartwarming, memorable experiences, has collaborated with Universal Products & Experiences to launch a new line of products inspired by the film adaptation of Wicked. Starting November 14, fans can visit participating Build-A-Bear Workshops or shop online HERE to experience the adventures in Oz like never before. Take a look at photos below!

The new Build-A-Bear x Wicked collection includes:

Wicked Teddy Bear : Featuring vibrant emerald green fur and distinctive black paw pads, this bear embodies the iconic witches of Oz. It can be customized with a variety of costumes.

: Featuring vibrant emerald green fur and distinctive black paw pads, this bear embodies the iconic witches of Oz. It can be customized with a variety of costumes. Elphaba and Glinda Costumes : Fans can transform their bears into the beloved characters with signature attire and accessories, including Elphaba's dramatic cape and hat or Glinda's sparkling gown and tiara.

: Fans can transform their bears into the beloved characters with signature attire and accessories, including Elphaba's dramatic cape and hat or Glinda's sparkling gown and tiara. "Defy Gravity" and Wicked T-shirts : Stylish designs showcasing iconic phrases from the show, perfect for dressing up furry friends.

: Stylish designs showcasing iconic phrases from the show, perfect for dressing up furry friends. Sound Chips : Fans can add songs from the film, including the iconic "Defying Gravity" and "Popular," bringing the Wicked experience to life in a new way.

: Fans can add songs from the film, including the iconic "Defying Gravity" and "Popular," bringing the Wicked experience to life in a new way. Special Gift Sets: Pre-packaged sets featuring costumes, accessories, and sound chips, making for a magical gift option.

“Partnering with Universal to bring the cultural phenomenon of Wicked to our guests is a wonderful way to celebrate the film,” said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. “Fans can now create their own plush characters inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. It’s a chance to bring home a piece of this beloved story and make lasting memories.”

This launch marks another milestone in the longstanding relationship between Build-A-Bear and Universal Products & Experiences, which has brought countless beloved characters to life through an array of cuddly companions.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.