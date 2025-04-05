Photos: Broadway Stars Shine at Fashion Talks with Sierra Boggess and Laura Bell Bundy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was standing room only at the Randi Rahm pop-up on Madison Avenue for the latest installment of Fashion Talks, where Broadway powerhouses Laura Bell Bundy and Sierra Boggess took the mic for a candid, unscripted conversation. The evening offered a rare, behind-the-scenes look at their journeys—from backstage rituals to red carpet moments—with stories that were as heartfelt as they were hilarious.

Hosted by designer Randi Rahm and moderated by Nicole Ryan, the talk covered everything from iconic roles and unexpected career turns to the deeper connection between fashion, confidence, and character. Inspiring, insightful, and full of laughs, it was a night that reminded us why we love Broadway—and the extraordinary women who bring it to life.

Photo Credit: Michelle Behre